Attorney Silvina Martínez file a criminal complaint against the head of ANSES and leader of La Cámpora, Fernanda Raverta, for having granted two life pensions to Vice President Cristina Kirchner “illegally and Without waiting” an order of Justice, among other reasons.

Until last night in the file that the surrogate federal judge of social security Ezequiel Pérez Nami has there was no letter from ANSES desisting from the appeal he presented against the controversial decision of the magistrate of last December to allow him to collect the two pensions.

The February 4th ANSES appealed the ruling of Judge Pérez Nami and now it was expected that substantiate the appeal before the court of jurisdiction or desist from the appeal. The ANSES historically appeals all decisions in favor of retirees until reaching the Court.

Instead, Cristina announced that on March 3 ANSES She was awarded the two honorary pensions, one for having been president and another for her widower Nestor Kirchner, in a sloppy move.

Martinez explained to Clarion that “the ANSES cannot have resources without a court order. Raverta appealed Pérez Nami’s decision but now she had to substantiate it and instead of doing so she issued a resolution that favors Cristina. “

The last resolution in the pension case is the decision of Judge Pérez Nami to accept the criteria of the prosecutor Gabriel de Vedia to reject the request of the deputy of Juntos por el Cambio, Jorge Enriquez, to be a plaintiff in the case.

“Under pressure from Cristina Kirchner, the same judge that had admitted the intervention of some deputies in the cause of the collection of their pensions, now revokes their decision, “said Enriquez.

“As there are vip vaccinated, there are retirees vip. Or retirees below the table. They despise equality before the law. They are, under the guise of progressivism, deeply reactionary. To the common retiree, cut of assets; to the Empress of the Instituto Patria, two retirements “, highlighted the opposition legislator.

In the letter in which the vice president announced that she is resigning her salary as vice president, ANSES resolution number 02503/21 is quoted that it is not in the cause.

“With this criterion, ANSES should pay you without appealing to thousands of retirees demanding improvements“, explained the lawyer Martínez.

He said that “Cristina gave up her salary because he knows that the ANSES already gave him the pensions. This is a scandal“.

Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner resigned from receiving the salaries that correspond to her for carrying out the position for which she was elected together with President Alberto Fernández in 2019, official sources reported today.

Fernández de Kirchner, as of this decision, will stop receiving his salary as of April 1, 2021.

The resignation of the vice president to collect her salaries will be processed by the secretary general of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, to whom he sent a note to that end. The letter cites a resolution of the ANSES number 02503/21 of March 3 that is not in the open trial for the two life pensions claimed by the vice president.

Before Christmas, the surrogate federal judge of social security, Ezequiel Pérez Nami, granted Cristina Kirchner the right to collect two honorary pensions, hers and that of former president Néstor Kirchner, plus retroactive interest and without paying income tax, after a long administrative judicial debate. These two pensions are in addition to her current salary as vice president.

In a resolution to which he agreed, the magistrate granted the former president’s demand and decreed the nullity of “Resolutions RESOL-2016-1768-E-APN-MDS and RESOL-2017-1-APN of the Ministry of Development Social “of the government of Mauricio Macri who had decided that he should choose between one of the two honorary pensions, which are a special regime for presidents, vice presidents and members of the Court.

Two pensions of this type would be, in total, “no less than 800 thousand pesos a month not counting interest ”, estimated a judicial source. And since you do not pay Profits, the figure would increase even more. Apart from the “debt” that ANSES must pay from 2016 to date.

However, the head of the Senate will continue to receive her retirement and the pension that corresponds to her as the widow of former President Néstor Kirchner.

The dispute was born with resolution 3193 of November 2015 of the then Minister of Social Development Alicia Kirchner who had granted -in record time- an honorary pension to Cristina, despite the fact that she had already received another of the same amount since October 2010 as a widow. by Néstor Kirchner when we have the information. The procedure for collecting the pension began in the Legal and Technical Secretariat of the Presidency of the Nation, which was then directed by Carlos Zannini.

This non-contributory pension was created by law 24,018 for former presidents, vice presidents and members of the Supreme Court of Justice. In its article 5, the norm says that “the perception of the assignment ordered in article 1 of that law is incompatible with the enjoyment of any retirement, pension, retirement or ex-gratia national, provincial or municipal benefit.”

The case for the collection of two pensions had begun on April 13, 2015 when Cristina Kirchner sat, for the first time, on the defendants’ dock in the future dollar case and told federal judge Claudio Bonadio that her income “is the normal. I live on my pension as a former president and that of my ex-husband ”. That comment set off alerts from ANSES and the Ministry of Social Development, which is the one who pays this type of pension.

