Peru vs Venezuela
Peru vs Venezuela
A Vinotinto player was injured after being beaten by the police.
After the soccer game between the Peruvian team and Venezuela, Lima denied this Wednesdayto refuel the Vinotinto plane to begin its return to the country.
(Also read: A new Venezuelan airline joins the Caracas-Bogotá route)
The complaint was made by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil, who lamented the situation and called the measure “revenge.”
“The Government of Peru commits a new arbitrariness against Venezuelans, by preventing the plane that brings back the @SeleVinotinto from refueling to begin the return,” Gil published.
At the same time, he demanded the “immediate cessation of the attacks against our team and the Venezuelan people.”
#Complaint The Government of Peru commits a new arbitrariness against Venezuelans, by preventing the plane that brings them back to the @SeleVinotinto refuel to take flight.
The Government of Peru carries out a vindictive kidnapping of our team, which has…
— Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 22, 2023
On Tuesday night, both teams faced each other in Peru, however, the performance of immigration and the police in the stadium was questionable. The player Nahuel Ferraresi was even beaten by officials and received injuries to his right hand.
Information in development…
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
