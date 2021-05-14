After the Formosan police executed multiple search warrants against those infected with Covid-19 who did not want to be confined in the isolation centers of the Gildo Insfrán government, it was convened to a virtual protest march for this Sunday.

The dissident Peronist councilor Gabriela Neme with the support of the deputy of Juntos por el Cambio, Mónica Frade, and other opposition leaders They called to protest on the facebooklive account of the first against the violation of human rights of the people of Formosa.

This week, for example, the a dozen policemen from Formosa broke down the door of the merchant Gustavo Maza and forcibly took him to an isolation center, in another case of police brutality. The policemen exhibited a search warrant to a surrogate provincial judge. Some sources speak of up to “90 compulsive transfers” infected, a figure that so far could not be confirmed.

Neme reported that a woman named María – who reserved her last name Mary – entered on Tuesday from Corrientes to Formosa. “Yesterday they notified her of the results of the PCR, her husband was negative and she was positive. he was expelled from the province already her they locked her up against her will in an assistance center “.

Since last month, Formosa is in Phase 1 of the sanitary restrictions program. In other words, with closed public and private activities, with a ban on driving and justice with an extraordinary fair due to the pandemic.

The human rights situation in Formosa has already led to two we pronounce from the Court Supreme Court of the Nation and claims from international human rights organizations.

The opposition too She complained because while the population is secluded, Insfrán continues to campaign. For example, inaugurated a statue of the Paraguayan hero, Marshal Francisco Solano López and today he went to Paraguay for the acts of the 206th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Councilor Neme said that, on the other hand, “in Formosa the workers they can’t go to work because he says no. Are we not all equal before the law? A province for him and another for us. Enough!”

For his part, Frade said that “Formosa’s health system has no more beds. Insfrán keeps people from Formosa locked up because in 25 years, He did not invest in health for that town. “

The Formosan government held Neme and the rest of the opposition responsible for the increase in cases in recent weeks in several official messages and videos. “They forgot that on 03/05 the police commanded by Insfrán repressed with tear gas”.

“How about they stop spending provincial resources to persecute me and use them to help to the collapsed health system, people under their management are dying and instead of seeking the union to get out of this, they continue to blame me, “added the local legislator who is the visible face of the protest in Formosa.

For his part, in his Twitter account, the governor reported that “in the last three days the elderly Class 1960 and former residents of the Bermejo, Matacos and Ramón Lista Departments were vaccinated.” With that “We completed the vaccination of all those over 60 in the province”, assured the president.

The crisis in Formosa had a correlation in the Senate two days ago. The heads of the two main political benches in the Senate, José Mayans for the ruling party and Luis Naidenoff, for the opposition; they returned to star a verbal duel with recriminations for the number of people who died from coronavirus in Formosa, a province that they both represent.

“We had two hundred and fifty deaths, Luis!” Mayans reproached Naidenoff in the middle of the debate, in a new chapter of the controversy that they maintain around the health policy of the governor of Formosa, Insfrán, against which the opposition carried out public marches in recent months.

“You did a disaster in health matters and they do not take charge“, interrupted Naidenoff, in an attitude that motivated a claim from Mayans to the person who was leading the session at the time, PRO senator Laura Rodríguez Machado, to ask the radical legislator to respect the use of the floor.

“I am speaking and do not disrespect me,” exclaimed Mayans, during his speech, while Rodríguez Machado tried to put order to the session, in which the last decrees of necessity and urgency of President Alberto Fernández on the suspension of classes were discussed face-to-face at AMBA and other restrictions.

The city of Formosa has 84% of its intensive care beds occupied and the vast majority with respiratory assistance, reported specialists from the Covid-19 Emergency Comprehensive Care Council. Julián Bibolini and Mario Romero Bruno, specialists of the Council, assured that of the 142 intensive care beds in Formosa, 116 are occupied, so they asked the population to “collaborate to reduce infections”, which “are on the rise”

