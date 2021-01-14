Iranian officials are training the military in Venezuela “to control society” in the Caribbean country, the executive director of the NGO Instituto Casla denounced on Thursday before authorities of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU).

In a press conference organized by the office of the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and in which the Vice President of the European Parliament Dita Charanzova also participated, Tamara Suju pointed out the presence of Iranians “actively” involved in training courses Venezuelans at the Fuerte Tiuna military complex in Caracas.

“The information obtained by the Casla Institute is that Iranian officials are working in the so-called School of Psychological Operations that is in Fort Tiuna,” said Suju, a Venezuelan lawyer who directs the Center for Studies on Latin America (Casla) Institute, based in the Czech Republic.

“It is a training school for officers, where they are ideologically trained on how psychological operations can be to control Venezuelan society,” he explained.

“These courses last one year and six months, and half of the course is given by Cuban officials and by Iranian officials,” the lawyer explained.

The armed forces are a firm supporter of the Nicolás Maduro regime. And they have been accused of violating human rights. Photo: AFP

In more than 20 years of Chavista governments, Caracas maintained close relations with both Havana and Tehran.

In the videoconference held this Thursday, Suju presented the latest report of the Casla Institute on Venezuela, which since 2018 accuses the government of Nicolás Maduro of committing crimes against humanity with the collaboration of Cuban officials.

Electric shocks to the breasts and genitals, drowning with dirty water, hammering on the nails, suffocation with plastic bags with fecal material, seedlings in narrow cells without natural light and with stale air: Suju detailed the treatment received by Maduro’s opponents detained in prisons Venezuelan women, according to the testimonies collected by Casla.

“2020 was undoubtedly a year in which the Venezuelan regime took the opportunity to advance in the exercise of social control through repression and manipulation,” he said.

Human rights violations

According to the human rights NGO Foro Penal, there are 350 “political prisoners” in Venezuela.

Almagro said that according to OAS investigations, since 2014 in Venezuela 18,093 extrajudicial executions carried out by security forces and groups related to the government have been identified, 15,501 cases of arbitrary detentions and 653 cases of torture since 2014, as well as 724 cases of enforced disappearance in 2018 and 2019.

“These crimes do not prescribe,” he assured, and called for an end to “complicity with the Venezuelan and Cuban dictatorships” in the international community.

“The lack of justice for crimes against humanity in Venezuela is not a problem because of the lack of evidence, but because of the double standards that exist in the multilateral system,” he said, without giving concrete examples.

The UN head for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, denounced serious violations of human rights in Venezuela. Photo: EFE

Almagro questioned in December the “slowness” of the preliminary examination that the prosecution of the International Criminal Court has carried out since February 2018 on Venezuela, which according to him encourages impunity.

The Vice President of the EU highlighted Casla’s work and also He called on the ICC to open an investigation into Venezuela.

“Maduro is getting closer and closer to absolute power,” he warned.

Charanzova said that in the debate on Venezuela next Tuesday in the European Parliament he will insist that the EU must continue to recognize the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and the National Assembly elected in 2015 as the only legitimate authorities.

“I was born under the communist regime in the Czech Republic and I remember how important it was for my country to have the support of the international community. And that is what we have to do now,” he said.

Maduro has dismissed as “lies” reports of human rights violations by his government or close associates.

Source: AFP

CB