Norway’s drug agency recorded 23 deaths, including the elderly and frail, “associated with anti-Covid vaccination” from Pfizer-BioNtech and announced eventual complications with serum, especially in the elderly.

The laboratory clarified that the information “is not alarming” and that it is within the forecasts about possible effects.

“Common reactions to mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail and elderly patients,” it was reported Saturday.

The note also notes that the vaccine trials did not include “patients with acute or unstable disease” and very few over the age of 85.

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer immediately announced that, together with the German laboratory BioNTech – a partner in the manufacture of the vaccine – they are working with the Norwegian drug agency to investigate those deaths.

According to Pfizer, “the number of accidents so far is not alarming and is in line with forecasts.”

They are investigating whether the Pfizer vaccine can cause serious adverse effects in older people. Photo: EFE

The body that regulates medicines in the Nordic country (Statens Legemiddelverk Norway) warned that people over 80 years of age and the terminally ill may be in risk of fatal side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, reported the newspaper The Local Norway.

“Reports suggest that common adverse reactions to mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” explained Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

In a press release, the Norwegian Medicines Agency stated that as of January 14, they had reported 23 deaths that occurred shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of those deaths, 13 were evaluated and it was concluded that side effects associated with the vaccine may have contributed to severe reactions between weak patients and the elderly.

Vaccination guide

As a result, the National Institute of Public Health has updated its Covid-19 vaccination guide with more detailed advice on vaccinating the elderly who are vulnerable.

“All deaths that occur during the first days of vaccination are carefully evaluated. We cannot rule out that adverse reactions to the vaccine that occur within the first days after vaccination (such as fever and nausea) may contribute to a further course. serious and fatal outcome in patients with a serious underlying disease, “the agency advised.

However, he also noted that in the country’s vaccination campaign for older people, many of whom are in nursing homes with serious underlying conditions, “deaths are expected to occur near the time of vaccination.”

According to the agency, an average of 400 Norwegians die each week in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“For those with the most severe frailty, even the relatively mild side effects of the vaccine can have serious consequences,” the entity warned.

“For those who have a very short remaining life span anyway, the benefit of the vaccine may be marginal or irrelevant,” he said.

Vaccination programs have begun around the world to combat the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2 million people worldwide, according to data from John Hopkins University. But, Norway’s vaccine warning is the most cautious statement yet from a health authority.

Few allergic reactions

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines are relatively rare.

The CDC said that of nearly 2 million people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 over a 10-day period in December, only 21 people experienced severe allergic reactions.

And he added that most of those people had a history of allergies or allergic reactions, and that of the 20 people the CDC tracked, all had recovered and been sent home.

Source: ANSA

CB