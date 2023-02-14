Guadalajara Jalisco.- medication delivered by Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) damages the health of more than 60 kidney patients in Jalisco and presumably causes the death of a man.

The immunosuppressant drug Tacrolimus has reportedly been caused the death of a person and damage to the health of 60 kidney patients, denounces the Donation of Miracles association.

The medication has caused some people to find themselves in chronic rejection after receiving a kidney donation, this is extremely alarming because if it reaches total rejection, they will have to undergo hemodialysis again and wait for a new organ.

The representative of Donación de Milagros, Mily Pérez Naveja, assured that they have gone to the IMSS to talk about the issue, however, the only answer they have is that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) endorsed the drug.

Therefore, he cannot “guess which medicine is good and which is not,” according to what Milagros told Milenio.

The also renal patient, assures that in one of the cases, a minor who rejected the transplant and had to be hospitalized to perform a biopsy.

He adds that some people registered their bodies as if they were not receiving medication, while others as if they were taking 20 times the dose.

It is worth mentioning that patients and family membersTributes the death of José de Jesús Ramírezoccurred on January 5, 2023 to the immunosuppressant drug Tacrolimus, delivered by the IMSS.

However, the widow of José de Jesús cannot file a complaint in the case until Cofepris responds to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in the case.

