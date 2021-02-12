The leader of the truckers union, Hugo Moyano, “he would have paid, through his lawyer, Daniel Llermanos, between 200 thousand and 500 thousand dollars ” two former AFI agents to carry out a maneuver to bring down the case for the fraud against Independiente in which his son Pablo is accused.

The former AFI agents are called Facundo Melo and Leandro Araque and they talked about this alleged payment in an audio found by Justice on the second’s cell phone.

Llermanos would have paid them to “turn” the investigative statement of a former independent barbarian, Daniel Lagaronne.

Lagaronne, in turn, had accused Pablo Moyano of leading an illicit association to defraud Independiente in the case investigated by the prosecutor Sebastián Scalera.

These conversations were taken from Araque’s cell phone within the framework of the case for alleged illegal espionage being processed in Lomas de Zamora, led by Judge Juan Pablo Augé and prosecutors Cecilia Incardona and Santiago Eyherabide.

The audios between Melo and Leandro were broadcast on the program “Esta Mañana” by Radio Rivadavia directed by Luis Majul after interviewing the journalist Camilo Cagnacci.

The audios are in the case investigated by the Judge of Guarantees 1 of Lomas de Zamora, Jorge Walter López, and the prosecutor Javier Martínez, who He called Llermanos to investigate this week but did not appear due to health problems.

In the first audio, Melo informs Araque that he is “Rushing” to Llermanos, with whom he had just met, to pay them the alleged outstanding balance for the services rendered.

He refers to Llermanos as “the old”. And he tells Araque that he asked for “at least half” of the agreed money.

Also, he tells her that Llermanos promised to speak with “El Negro” -by Moyano– to give you an answer “on Monday”.

The trucker leader’s lawyer would have been even more specific: “Let’s see how much we can scratch off the can.”

In addition, Melo tells his partner that he made Llermanos listen to some audios that could serve to complicate the prosecutor Sebastián Scalera, who is investigating the alleged irregularities in the Independiente club.

Finally, Melo ends up taking for granted that Hugo Moyano and his lawyer would end up paying them for their “services”.

In the end, Melo is hopeful to collect: “I believe that he will fulfill it, but he’s going to make us renege. “

This is the transcription, for example, of an audio taken from Araque’s phone:

-Yes friend. Yes Yes. All quiet. Now I agreed that on Monday we meet at six in the afternoon and he gives me an answer. I said to him: ‘look, next week, idiot, I need something’. Enough. I’m just coming back, asshole. Newly. I say, ‘I need something, let’s stop kidding’. ‘Yes Yes. On Monday I talk to El Negro and tell you ‘. At least half. ‘Nooo … half’, you saw how it is. ‘We’re going to see (to) scratch as much of the can as we can, because El Negro, you saw, when Damián turned around … “

“You saw him start, always. And boludo, what more do you want? Enough. I passed him the audio. Nothing, it works again. But you saw how it is: ‘no, there are three fragments … it is not what I thought, but there are three fragments’. Dress like El Viejo is. So, well, I stayed on Monday, Dwarf … he’s going to make us deny this one. I believe that he will fulfill it, but it will make us deny”Adds the audio.

Because Melo was not only working at that time for the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) of the Macri government. At the same time, he legally represented Damián Lagaronne, one of Pablo “Bebote” Álvarez’s side, the other brave bar from Independiente who ended up complicating Pablo Moyano a lot in court.

The telephone conversation took place on February 9, 2019. At that time, both Lagaronne and Bebote Alvarez remained in prison.

