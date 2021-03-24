A protest that took place on Tuesday night in front of the house of the mayor of Clorinda, Manuel Celauro, ended with incidents and denunciations of repression by the police of the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, and of a “gang” that would respond to the municipal authorities.

This was denounced in networks by the national deputies of the Civic Coalition, Mónica Frade and Maximiliano Ferraro, members of the Juntos por el Cambio bloc, who had already suffered a police picket days ago while touring the territory governed by Insfrán.

“In Clorinda, a gang of the Mayor and the Insfrán police intimidate and repress citizens, “Ferraro warned on Twitter.” scandalous complicity and the silence of the National Government, we will continue to demand Federal intervention to the province of Formosa, “he added, with the slogan #FormosaLibre

In Clorinda, a gang of the Mayor and the Insfrán police intimidate and repress the citizens. Given the scandalous complicity and the silence of the National Government, we will continue to demand Federal Intervention from the province of Formosa. #FormosaLibre – maxi ferraro #FormosaLibre (@Maxiferraro) March 24, 2021

For his part, Frade posted a video with the incidents and he fought because “the deputies for Formosa know how to be together with the people, who demand to work in freedom” and that “no one” is “an accomplice of Insfrán.”

The march to Mayor Celauro’s house was in response to the sanitary restrictions in the face of the coronavirus established in the city, among them, the limitation of the opening of shops, which was set with a time limit until 13, within the framework of a return to phase 1.

In the images that went viral of the protest, you can see bullfights, bottles and the advance of a group of civilians, who goes to the clash of the protesters, while the Formosan police use rubber bullets to suppress the protest.

Here we can see in detail the shock group that responds to the mayor Manuel Celauro (yes, with small letters) in charge of intimidating, intimidating and hitting women and young people who were demonstrating peacefully. pic.twitter.com/crWIlfAyGj – Alejandra Olmedo (@AleOlmedoFormo) March 24, 2021

With the endorsement of Insfrán, Mayor Celauro published a decree on Tuesday in which he established the suspension “until April 3″ from ” sports, social, cultural and religious activitiess “.

In addition, he set business hours. “The shops will attend only until 1 pm; the supermarkets and local retailers, until 8 pm,” he said in the decree, in which it is also limited to restaurants only to shipments: “The gastronomic must attend with a home delivery modality until 23 “.

DS