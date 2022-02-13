Guasave, Sinaloa.- Residents of the Mexican Revolution neighborhood, in the city of Guasave, went to this medium to show that in a abandoned buildingwhich is next to Colosio Boulevard, is filled with drug addicts every day, so they fear for their safety, because a few years ago there was an abuse in these facilities.

Abril Díaz mentioned that every afternoon, starting at 6:00 p.m., she notices the presence of smoke with a very strong and penetrating odor that reaches her home, coming from that place, because the lowlifes they start smoking and taking drugs.

Trouble

He explained that it is understandable that there are immigrants or other people living in that building, but the problem is that they burn garbage and take drugs in front of people.

He stressed that they have filed a complaint with the Municipal Police, because he has had to see people taking drugs, but they have done nothing.

“I talk to the police and they just laugh at me, they tell me it’s a drug problem, but they don’t come to chase them or anything, or they just tell me they’re immigrants,” he said.

He expressed that this problem is already old, because the building is approximately 20 years old, and it is the same battle all the time.

He asserted that for months he has been denouncing this issue in Public Security, but it has not been addressed, because it seems that the situation is not their concern.

The complainant indicated that she has only reported to the Police because she does not have the Ecology number to present her complaint to that authority, so that they can see when they are carrying out the burning of garbage.

He stressed that the abandoned building is very dilapidated and dirty, and is used by people who are not from the neighborhood to come to the place to throw garbage and dead animals.

Health

Abril Díaz announced that since December she had been diagnosed with health problems, which consist of asthma and rhinitis.

“Since December, every time I got sick, I talked to them, because that was when I couldn’t even breathe due to the smoke I breathed when I left there, and I talked to them to do something about it and nothing, they didn’t do anything, they didn’t even get them out, nor come to see, nothing at all, ”he lamented.

She explained that she has already made the report more than 10 times, and it is not taken as important as it should be in Public Security, since they only make fun of it.