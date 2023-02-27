MONTERREY, NL 27-Feb-2023 .- The agreement that the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) sent to the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement for reactivate the deadlines of the procedures paused by the pandemic illegally limits the delivery of new procedures, specialists assured.

They detailed that the agreement specifies that very few pages will be given for those procedures that are entered after the entry into force of it, which will hinder new investment and development.

Said agreement specifies that the procedures will be dealt with in accordance with the Folio number that will be assigned through the league. and that only one application per month per person can be received physical or moral person.

In addition to limiting one procedure per person, they will only be processed for the entire country 50 pages on hydrocarbons, 15 on electricity and 120 pre-registrations a month.

Limiting or preventing requests for procedures from being delivered is against the law, said Jorge Arrambide, a specialist in the energy sector of the firm Santos Elizondo.

“Basically (the CRE) It is once again suspending the deadline for new topics, apart from restricting it, because before, even if there were suspension of deadlines, you could present a letter and they would receive it, nothing more than the deadlines did not run, now they will not even receive it, there will be certain folios and when they run out, nothing can be presented.

“You are violating the Federal Law of Administrative Procedurethe authorities have the obligation to receive the writings that the citizens present, the Article 8 The constitutional right is based on the right to partition and with this agreement it is violated, because the authority cannot say ‘I no longer receive you'”, argued Arrambide.

He added that the reasons for not processing applications they are not well founded and in any case could be resolved by making their operations more efficient.

“They can keep the deadlines suspended, as long as they do it with a just reason, for example the pandemic, but now that there is no longer a pandemic, the excuse that the CRE is using is ‘I’m not going to attend to new topics because we have a lot of workload’.

“The workload is not a cause of force majeure, the authority cannot just say ‘it is that there is a lot of workload and I do not take care of you’, if they have a lot of workload, then hire more people to take care of this, it is not logical and that part of the limit of pages and pre-registrations is illegal and unconstitutional”.