A Ukrainian deputy denounced that Russian soldiers have sexually abused some women in the midst of the invasion that they advance in Ukrainian territory since last February 24.

The complaint was made by Maria Mezentseva, head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in dialogue with ‘Sky News’.

The woman denounced one of the most serious cases that have been presented. According to her account, Russian soldiers killed a man inside her house in an area near kyiv.

“There is a case that was very much discussed recently because it has been registered and proceeded by the prosecutor’s office, and we are not going to go into details, but it is quite a terrifying scene when a civilian was shot dead in his home in a small town at kyiv side,” he said.

Later, as he told ‘Sky News’, members of the Russian troops repeatedly raped the man’s wife. They allegedly abused her in the presence of her young son.

“His wife was, I’m sorry but I have to say, raped several times in front of their minor son.”, reported the deputy.

Mezentseva denounced that the minor was also threatened by a Russian soldier after the rape of his mother.

For her part, Iryna Venediktov, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, stated that the sexual attack against this woman is already in the investigation stage and gave more details of the complaint.

“A drunken occupant and his co-worker repeatedly raped the wife of a murdered civilian, threatening her with violence and weapons. He even threatened his youngest son who was with the victim,” the prosecutor wrote on Facebook.

What’s more, He pointed out that an arrest warrant was issued against the soldier who would be responsible for the abuses and that Russia has already been notified of said order.

It would not be the only case of sexual abuse

Mezentseva told ‘Sky News’ that this is not the only case of abuse they have recorded, but this is the one that has been made public in the media.

“There are many more victims besides this single case that the Attorney General has made public. And of course we expect many more of them, to be made public once the victims are ready to talk about it.”, he added.

In fact, a few days ago A young Ukrainian woman who fled the city of Irpin had also claimed that Russian soldiers were shooting civilians and raping women in the midst of the war.

“Irpin is hell. There are many Russian soldiers who just shoot people who enter private houses and, in the best of cases, they just kick people out of their houses,” said Anastasia Taran, a 30-year-old woman who fled the city ​​in ruins, according to the ‘Daily Mail’.

“They rape the women and just throw the dead. They open the basements where people hide and shoot them”, he added.

According to The Guardian, MP Lesia Vasylenko had also denounced the cases of abuse by Russian forces.

“We have reports of women being gang raped. These women are usually the ones who can’t get out. (…) Most of these women have been executed after the crime of rape or have taken their own lives,” Vasylenko said.

First rape case charges against #russia soldiers placed by #ukraine general prosecutor’s office. #kyiv region. Russian military kill husband and rape wife multiple times. #WarDay #28 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 23, 2022

Following the complaints, Mezentseva said that Ukraine has already asked the British government and other governments for support in order to learn how to deal with the aftermath of the crimes committed in the midst of the Russian invasion.

For example, he said that they hope that the experience of other countries will help to deal with psychologists the consequences of sexual abuse and murders that have occurred since February 24.“We will definitely not stay silent,” he concluded.

