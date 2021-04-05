At the IOMA, the main Buenos Aires social work, a VIP vaccination program had functioned in which 39 high-ranking officials of the entity, including its president, were irregularly immunized. Homer Giles (39 years old), among other leaders, trade unionists and alleged militants of Kirchnerism in the Province.

The information arises from a complaint that will be presented to the Justice in the next few hours Idelmar Seillant, the former head of the IOMA union and who was displaced from his position by the management of Axel Kicillof after denouncing acts of corruption at the institute.

In the complaint -which was advanced by the La Cornisa program- there is talk of a “privilege vaccination” scheme and they request that the crimes of “abuse of authority, violation of the duties of a public official and incompatibilities with the exercise of public function be investigated.” In addition, they assure that many of those immunized were “militants of La Cámpora, a group of officials politically linked to that party definition.”

The alleged privilege immunization circuit had as its main base Gabriela Carriquiriborde Hospital which depends on the IOMA and is located in Lomas de Zamora. There, in addition to Giles (he was immunized last January 31 with the first dose), 11 other people out of the total of 39 reported have been vaccinated.

Among others are Giles’ chief of staff, Mariano Cardelli (46 years old); the vice president of the IOMA, Daniel Verna (36 years old); the general director of administration, Gustavo Martínez (48 years old); the director of legal relations, Mauro José Pagliuca; the member representing the teachers, Paula Karina Espiño (48 years old); the lawyer and general director Olga Carnevale (47 years old); the director of human resources, Oscar Rivarola (49 years old) and even the director of systems, Juan José Rivademar (51 years old).

IOMA President Homero Giles with Roberto Baradel at the signing of an agreement for social work.

“They are not risk personnel, they are vaccinated before others intentionally changing or altering the mandatory payroll of the nominalized federal vaccination registry, in which those who have priority by risk and age are documented, “the complaint reads that adds that many of the addresses of those favored” do not match the place where they are vaccinated “.

IOMA leaders also appear vaccinated in other hospitals in the province of Buenos Aires. None would meet the current priority criteria and protocols to be vaccinated. Even the case of a 23-year-old girl with no health history that warrants being vaccinated is included in the complaint. This is Camila Soledad Haro who defines herself as a member of the Frente de Todos and works for the IOMA vaccination plan.

Trade unionists also appear. One of the reported cases is that of Pablo Barbato Stocker, union delegate for the UPCN in the IOMA who is 34 years old and was immunized on March 1 at the Hippodrome of the Province of Buenos Aires. Another union delegate from UPCN, Eduardo Dieguez (52 years old) was vaccinated on February 4 at the Alejandro Korn Interzonal Acute and Chronic Hospital. “It has no risk factors or preexistence,” the complaint describes.

In the complaint, Seillant emphasizes that in the Province there are “44% of unvaccinated high-risk health workers, putting the population and their own lives at risk” and highlights that most of the IOMA officials who were immunized “perform low-risk functions, being administrative and not being in contact with patients with Covid.”

The complaint will be presented in the next few hours in the La Plata courts although they will also request that it be evaluated whether it should be annexed to the file that the federal Justice carries out for the VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health that cost Ginés González García the position.