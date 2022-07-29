The war between Russia and Ukraine has shocked the world, especially because of the acts of violence that have been committed since the beginning of the conflict. Recently, a video began to circulate on social networks, in which it is observed how a Russian soldier mutilates the genitals of a Ukrainian prisoner, which caused great controversy and outrage on the internet.

The clip was originally broadcast on several pro-Russian Telegram channels and was later leaked on other platforms. Several users shared the publication denouncing the events and holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible.

In the video you can see a subject -dressed in the Russian military uniform and a black hat- approaching his victim: a man with a Ukrainian flag badge, who is harassed face down and with his hands tied.

The Russian soldier puts on surgical gloves and takes a knife with a green handle to mutilate the prisoner’s genitalswhile the accomplices of the perpetrator begin to beat the Ukrainian.

The publication generated great controversy, since many Internet users denounced what happened and described it as “repulsive”, but other people shared the clip on pro-Russian pages making fun of the victim.

Although there is no clear knowledge of the place where the images were captured, some users speculate that the events occurred near the Azot chemical plant, in Sievierodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

It is a depraved and inhuman act, there is nothing that justifies it

Given the situation, former Australian general and military analyst Mick Ryan expressed the following through his Twitter account: “On the last day, a video circulated showing Russian soldiers performing a horrible and repulsive act against a defenseless Ukrainian prisoner of war“.

Although he assured that he would not expand on the acts committed by the Russian military, he did offer his perspective as a citizen of the world and also as a former soldier: “First, From a purely human level, I am disgusted that one human would do this to another. (…) Secondly, as a soldier, It breaks my heart to see a fellow soldier, now a non-combatant, being treated that way. No soldier deserves such disgusting treatment“.

In the last day or so, a video showing Russian soldiers conducting a hideous and repulsive act against a defenseless Ukrainian prisoner of war has circulated. While I will not amplify this, I wanted to provide some thoughts. 1/15 🧵 pic.twitter.com/13LJi0mFqI — Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) July 29, 2022

For her part, Marie Struthers, director of Amnesty International for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, called for justice for the victim: “All those suspected of criminal responsibility must be investigated and, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, tried in fair trials before ordinary civil courts and without recourse to the death penalty”.

