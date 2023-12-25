The Nicaraguan priest Óscar José Escoto Salgado, vicar of the Diocese of Matagalpa, in northern Nicaragua, was detained again this Saturday by the Police, after he was released the day before after being detained for 12 hours, according to human rights defenders. and local press.

“The police of the #Ortega Dictator kidnapped Mons Óscar Escoto again in Matagalpa today. Yesterday he was seen entering the Curia (taken over by the police) and now they confirm that they took him again today. @Pontifex_es their action It is urgent,” denationalized Nicaraguan activist Haydeé Castillo announced on her X account (formerly Twitter).

The local newspaper La Prensa, which also announced the new arrest, explained that the

The priest planned to attend this Saturday morning at the parish of Santa María de Guadalupe, in Matagalpa, which is under his charge, to offer a mass for the days before Christmas.

The religious, director of the San Luis Gonzaga diocesan school, was arrested on Thursday night and released at noon on Friday (Managua time), as reported yesterday by Castillo through his social network.

Monsignor Mora was arrested one day after invoking in a homily the imprisoned bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced last February to more than 26 years in prison for crimes considered treason after refusing to leave his country.

And he would also have been arrested two days after the authorities detained Bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega, of the diocese of Siuna, in the Caribbean of Nicaragua, who was imprisoned along with seminarians Alester Sáenz and Tony Palacios. Those three remain detained until now.

Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo have declared opposition parties illegal.

According to what the denationalized Nicaraguan lawyer and former official of the Judiciary, Yader Morazán, a native of Matagalpa, said yesterday, the religious man is the brother of the former Sandinista mayor of the municipality of Ciudad Darío, department of Matagalpa, and current delegate of the Ministry of Education in that city, Catalina Scotus. Monsignor Mora is the second bishop detained in Nicaragua.

The first was Álvarez, who on February 10 was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison, stripped of his nationality, and suspended his citizenship rights for life for crimes considered treason.

That sentence was handed down a day after Álvarez refused to get on a plane that was going to take him, along with 222 other released Nicaraguan political prisoners, to the United States, which provoked the indignation of President Daniel Ortega, who on national television described him as “superb”, “unhinged” and “energetic”.

The relations between the Ortega Government and the Catholic Church are experiencing moments of great tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests, the prohibition of religious activities, and the suspension of diplomatic relations.

EFE