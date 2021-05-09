Prince Michael from Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, stated that she can use her contacts in the Kremlin to facilitate the access of investors to the environment of Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the current bad relationship between Moscow and London.

This data came to light due to an investigation published this Sunday by The Sunday Times and produced together with the television channel Channel 4. Two journalists from these media posed as representatives of a South Korean gold company that aspires to invest in Russia.

As reported, the monarch’s cousin who does not receive a salary from the British Royal Household, He offered to be hired to make arrangements before the environment of the Russian president for 10,000 pounds (about 11,500 euros).

During a meeting, filmed with a hidden camera, the prince Michael from Kent, 78, offered his representation services, adding that he could record a speech in support of this initiative from his home, in London’s Kensington Palace, also the residence of Prince William, for $ 200,000 (about 164,000 euros).

The cover of The Sunday Times. Photo capture.

In a videoconference through Zoom broadcast by the British media, Prince Michael is “excited” to work with the firm, called House of Haedong, and ensures that his connections with the Putin regime “could benefit them“.

He also boasts of having received the Order of Friendship from the Russian Presidency, one of the most prestigious recognition that a country grants. considered by the British Government as “the greatest strategic threat” to the United Kingdom.

A close friend and associate of the prince also participates in the conversation, Marquis Simon of Reading. According to “The Sunday Times”, the Marquis describes Elizabeth II’s cousin as “Her Majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia.”

The prince said in a statement that he has not been in contact with Putin since 2003 and the Marquis of Reading acknowledged that he had gone too far in his promises, according to the same newspaper.

The videoconference is part of a broader investigation carried out by the two aforementioned media on how royals sell their privileged position to do business.

According to reports, three other members of the Royal House rejected the same offer to work for the South Korean company and another did not respond.

Alexander Litvinenko.

The prince is not considered an active member of the royal family and is not paid by the Crown. He makes his living in consulting activities.

However, these revelations are embarrassing at a time when relations between London and Moscow are at their worst, affected by a series of crises, since the poisoning of the former spy Alexander Litvinenko, in 2006 in London, until that of his colleague Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in 2018, going through many diplomatic disagreements.

Source: agencies.

