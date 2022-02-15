In Chile, a supermarket cashier died of a cardiorespiratory arrest in the middle of a working day. According to what was reported, the woman had been a victim of workplace harassment by her boss for a long time.

The incident occurred in the city of Concepción, in a branch of Leader, belonging to the Walmart chain. The victim was identified as Monica Vasquez37, according to the Chilean media ‘Publimetro’.

(…) The boss always threatened the cashiers and if they talked, they could be fired

According to what Karen González, president of the National Federation of Walmart Workers, denounced, The cashier had been harassed at work for three years.

Despite the fact that “the corresponding complaints” and “codes of ethics were filed with the company against the administrator”, there were no responses.

“The workers were very afraid because the boss always threatened the cashiers and if they talked, they could be fired”, he added.

Regarding the specific case of Vásquez, he explained that the woman had a problem with her legs and that she had presented a medical certificate to work sitting on a common box. Despite this, her boss assigned her tasks that required standing.

“The cashier did not take her into account, treated her badly, violated her fundamental rights, humiliating her as a person in the presence of clients and her peers,” she said about this situation.

The Leading Chain, where the events occurred, is part of Walmart in Chile. Photo: Photo taken from Google Maps

The death occurred on January 20, and according to González, it was after the employee was mistreated by her superior: “The boss yelled at her, treated her very badly and sent her to go and settle down quickly.” After his death, it was arranged for the branch to close and after a day of mourning to return to normal operation.

After the accusations, the supermarket published a statement in which they indicated: “Walmart Chile deeply regrets the death of a collaborator. As a company, we activate all the protocols arranged for this type of event, at the same time we accompany their families in this difficult time.”.

Likewise, from the company they denied that any type of complaint of workplace harassment had been made and assured that the employee was always recognized for her work.

“We categorically deny the accusations made by the president of the National Federation of Walmart Workers since There are no records of any previous complaint made by the affected collaborator. In fact, the incident occurred at a time when she was being recognized for her work in the Self-Service Cashiers area,” they assured.

In addition to the local media, the news was spread by the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Chile (CUT), which on its website referred to the case and the complaint filed by Karen González. So far no further information has been released about the response of the authorities or the progress of the situation.

The Nation / Argentina (GDA).