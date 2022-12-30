CDMX.- The PAN filed a complaint with the INE against the Head of Government, Claudia SheinbaumMorena and federal deputies for pre-campaign and campaign events.

The PAN representative before the electoral body, Víctor Hugo Sondón, asked the INE Complaints Commission to stop the campaign in favor of the aspiration of a civil servant, since it not only intensified in billboards, but also in social networks and fences.

This complaint is added to the one presented by Citizen movement and Santiago Arroyo, a citizen of Querétaro, not only for anticipated acts, but also for personalized promotion by a public servant and possible diversion of resources.

“From the review of the propaganda broadcast on billboards It can be observed that, undoubtedly, there is a violation of the electoral norm, since we can clearly see that there is a promotion of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“It is of special relevance to prevent the political party from Brunette and your candidate performs early campaign events because this implies an undue advantage, to the detriment of the other political parties, by unleashing a series of acts that affect the thinking of the electoral group, thus violating the fairness of the contest,” the letter states.

Around 500 billboards with the legend #EsClaudia were placed in cities across the country. Photo: Reformation

The PAN recalled that the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal has determined that an anticipated pre-campaign and campaign act must comply with three elements, which can be seen in the promotional display in favor of the official:

1.- Personal, which are acts carried out by political parties, as well as militants, aspirants, pre-candidates or candidates.

2.- Temporary, that occur before the start of the campaign period where the primary intention is to demerit other political forces with the intention of obtaining followers and sympathy from the citizenry.

3.- Subjective, that have the fundamental purpose of presenting the platform of a political party, coalition, to promote a candidate to obtain the vote of the citizenry on election day.

They ask that the precautionary measures also cover Morena, since as a political party it has the obligation to ensure that its militants comply with the electoral norm.

“That it order the immediate suspension of the dissemination of the propaganda denounced and disseminated by whoever is responsible, so that they refrain from continuing to carry out acts of dissemination and promotion of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, which violates the regulations on the matter. “adds the document.

While Arroyo reported that he also filed his complaint with the Electoral Litigation Technical Unit for anticipated acts and improper use of public resources.

“Here doing citizenship. As a Citizen I filed a complaint with the INE against the #Spectaculars alluding to Claudia. Yes, it is possible for any citizen to do so.

“Let’s use the mechanisms that others want to nullify, ENOUGH OF IMPUNITY,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

