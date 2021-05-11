The number of migrant children in US government custody doubled in the past two months and is currently home to at least 21,000 minors. An investigation by the AP agency denounces that despite some changes regarding the conditions of these minors under the presidency of Donald Trump, the majority are today in crowded facilities and in some cases with poor sanitary conditions and lack of qualified personnel to your care.

Despite some changes by the Joe Biden Administration to improve the situation of migrant children, their conditions in shelters are still far from optimal, according to an investigation by the US agency AP.

The number of migrant children in government custody doubled in the last two months and this week around 21,000 minors arrived, from infants to adolescents. They are in a network of about 200 facilities that spans two dozen states and includes five shelters with more than 1,000 children inside.

About half of all children in shelters sleep in shelters with more than 1,000 other minors. About 17,650 are in facilities with 100 or smaller. Some shelters and foster programs have small locations, according to confidential data cited by The Associated Press.

At least a dozen emergency facilities for minors operate without a license and are located within military installations, stadiums and convention centers that circumvent state regulations and do not require traditional legal oversight.

Also, in those places called Emergency Admission Sites, children are not guaranteed access to education, recreational opportunities, or legal advice.

Attorneys, advocates and mental health experts point out that while some shelters are safe and provide adequate care, others endanger the health and safety of children.

One such example has been a large Houston facility that closed abruptly last month after it was revealed that children were being given plastic bags instead of access to bathrooms.

“The system has been very dysfunctional and it’s getting worse,” said Amy Cohen, child psychiatrist and CEO of the nonprofit Every. Every Last One, which works to help immigrant families fleeing violence in Central America. Although there have been a large number of children arriving in the United States over the years, Cohen claimed that he has never seen the situation as negative as it is today.

Mark Weber, a spokesman for the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said HHS staff and contractors are working hard to keep children in their custody safe and healthy.

“HHS has worked as quickly as possible to increase bed capacity and ensure that potential sponsors can provide a safe home while the child goes through their immigration procedures (…) As soon as comprehensive services (primary care on site , including child vaccinations and physicals, case management, phone calls to family members, education, recreation, etc.) are available as a result of the additional infrastructure and personnel, these are provided as part of the operation, ”he added Weber.

However, the agency has received reports of abuse that resulted in the firing of a handful of employees hired to work at the emergency sites this year, according to another official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Some of the current practices are the same as those that President Joe Biden and others criticized under the Trump Administration, the report states, including the failure to investigate some caregivers with full criminal background checks via fingerprints from FBI records. .

In parallel, court records show that the Biden Administration is trying to settle several multi-million dollar lawsuits claiming that several migrant children were abused in shelters under the Trump administration.

“It’s almost like ‘Groundhog Day,'” said attorney Luz Lopez of the Southern Poverty Law Center, referring to the 1993 film in which events seem to continually repeat themselves. “Here we are back to a point almost where we started, where the government is using taxpayer money to build large facilities for children rather than using that money to find ways to more quickly reunite children with their patrons. “, he reproached.

Difficulties reuniting parents with their children

On May 4, the federal government reported that from that same day it began a program to reunify some of the immigrant families who were separated at the border with Mexico under the hard line of “zero tolerance” against the immigration of their predecessor in the White House.

Initially, four women benefited from the new measure, who were able to enter the country to be reunited with their children.

But the quota for these reunions is still low and meanwhile many parents are going through an ordeal to see their little ones again.

José, who asked to be identified only by name out of fear of jeopardizing his immigration case, is a father who fled El Salvador after his village was the target of a massacre. He applied for asylum in the United States four years ago. He had hoped to welcome his wife and 8-year-old daughter to Southern California this year, but the couple were returned at the border in March and expelled into Mexico.

The girl crossed again alone and was taken to a government shelter in Brownsville, Texas, on April 6. José repeatedly called an authorities’ hotline for parents looking for their migrant children, but said no one informed him where he was. “I was so upset because I kept calling and calling and no one gave me information about where I was (…) Finally they told me that I had to pay $ 1,300 to cover his plane ticket and that if I didn’t pay, I would have to wait another month “.

For nearly three weeks, his daughter was detained at the Brownsville facility before finally being handed over to him in late April after an advocacy organization intervened to get the government to pay for her airfare.

Since there are thousands of cases in this one, attorneys claim that many parents still don’t know where their children are.

Some improvements to the refugee system for migrant minors

Although there are many precarious conditions that are maintained in the centers that house migrant minors, the research mainly highlights two changes: more transparency in the delivery of figures and less time the minors stay in the facilities.

In a recent press release, the government touted its “restoration of an unaccompanied child-centered approach” and has been sharing daily totals of the number of minors in the custody of the authorities, as well as some photos of the facilities. This step reflects a higher level of transparency compared to the previous Administration.

A group of migrant teenagers are directed to vans to be transported outside the facilities of the National Association of Christian Churches in Houston, Texas, United States, on April 17, 2021. © Godofredo A. Vásquez / Houston Chronicle / Via AP

Additionally, the amount of time children spend, on average, within the system has decreased from four months last fall to less than a month this spring, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Most of the children in the system to process their shelter already have a parent or other adult relative or family friend, known as a sponsor, in the US waiting to receive them. But they are usually stopped first by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and then turned over to a government shelter.

“As much as children spend days and days in CBP it is unacceptable (…) with each passing day, it is increasingly critical that these children are released to sponsors or transferred to authorized facilities,” said the lawyer from the National Center for Juvenile Law. Neha Desai.

The main reasons for the increase in the arrival of unaccompanied children

One reason that has been key for so many children now arriving without their parents dates back to a 2020 Trump Administration emergency order that basically closed the U.S.-Mexico border to all migrants, citing public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

That emergency order still applies to adults, but the Biden Administration has begun allowing children traveling without their parents to stay and apply for asylum if they enter the country.

As a result, some parents are sending their children across the border on their own.

Central American children seeking asylum line up to receive food in a public park after they were detained with their relatives and sent back to Mexico as they tried to cross the border into the United States. In Reynosa, Mexico, on April 7, 2021. © Reuters / Daniel Becerril

In general terms, after the arrival of Biden to the Presidency, the Republicans accuse him of promoting irregular immigration due to his speech in favor of immigration, as he has also promoted several reforms in this matter. Mainly a path to citizenship for around 11 million undocumented people in their country. Faced with difficulties to pass it in Congress, advocates of the reform have indicated that they could focus on specific groups such as young immigrants brought to the United States by their parents as children, known as “dreamers” or “dreamers”; agricultural workers and other employees in essential jobs.

More than 172,000 migrants were captured at the US-Mexico border last March, according to government data. It is the highest monthly count since March 2001, when nearly 171,000 were captured.

Biden defends himself against the increase in crossings of people at the border and holds his predecessor, Donald Trump, responsible for dismantling the systems to receive asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors in an organized manner.

With AP and Reuters