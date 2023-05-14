They denounce overcrowding, poor logistics and mistreatment of fans at the Tunja stadium

The Millonarios fans flocked to Tunja for the match that their team, with substitutes, drew 1-1 against Boyacá Chicó, on date 19 of the 2023-I League.

However, this accompaniment was marred by the complaints that fans and even journalists made on their social networks about the logistical problems that could even lead to a tragedy.

Overcrowding and logistics failures in the Tunja stadium

In different videos published on networks, it was seen how there was an overcrowd in the stands of the La Independencia stadium. The journalist Nicolás Samper took a step by step on his Twitter account to show the failures that those attending the stadium had to endure.

Overselling, overcrowding, mistreatment and ineptitude perfectly summarize the current state of public entry to the Boyacá Chicó-Millonarios game. Shameful and embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/XzHt20oRh1 — Nicolás Samper (@udsnoexisten) May 13, 2023

Curiously, despite the evident overcrowding that was seen in the eastern stand of the stadium, the second floor was not enabled. Samper stated that these stands did not have railings and therefore could not receive the public, citing Colonel Marcos Forero, in charge of the operation.

There is one more gallery there, on the second floor. They don’t let anyone in because that gallery, Colonel Marcos Forero tells me, doesn’t have security railings. pic.twitter.com/D8sqFLdeBp — Nicolás Samper (@udsnoexisten) May 13, 2023

It should be remembered that the La Independencia stadium has been expanding since 2009 and the works have not been completed. The eastern and northern stands were barely built. Those to the south and west correspond to the old structure of the stage, which had been remodeled on the occasion of the 2000 National Games.

The problems caused by poor logistics and overcrowding led to incidents between some Millonarios fans and the Tunja Police.

Many people were left without entering and others keep running to see how they can get a place. The rest are there, espichados. A shame of logistics for the local club and from the photos, it is clear that this game was oversold. All very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/yoV52ofQDs — Nicolás Samper (@udsnoexisten) May 14, 2023

A machine belonging to the Tunja Fire Brigade was apparently attacked by followers of Boyacá Chicó after the game.

Attention ⚠️ Once the sports match between the teams: Boyaca Chico Futbol Club and Millonarios FC finished and the prevention work in the stadium was finished, one of the machines with its crew was attacked by local fans for no reason. pic.twitter.com/otIJdJegow — POSITIVA FM TUNJA (@POSITIVAFMRADIO) May 14, 2023

