Woman denounces medical negligence committed by personnel from the Family Medicine Unit 12 of the IMSS in Aguascalientes.

Through the Metropolitan media, a woman made public the negligence she experienced, when she went to the medical unit after suffering a fall.

In the place he was diagnosed with a “left ankle sprain, grade II” and was sent home to have a few days of rest.

When going to the doctors again they told him that he exaggerated the pain and that she had to jump despite the fact that she argued that she couldn’t bear the pain.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, kept going because the pain wouldn’t go awaybut the position of the doctors did not change and they even told him that it was due to his being overweight.

On the fifth visit, they decided to go to the head of the clinic, who told them “that he trusts and supports his staff.”

Finally, on the sixth visit, almost a month later, a doctor ordered a an x-ray that revealed the woman had a fracture and not a sprain.

The victim decided to make her case public to demonstrate this type of negligence and demand that they stop.

receive more news on whatsapp