Guadalajara Jalisco.- Neglect of green areaspeople who enter with prohibited items and diverse rule violationsis how they denounce the conditions of the Los Colomos Forest in Jalisco.

The problems about the Los Colomos Forest began approximately two years ago, where they denounced the neglect of green areas.

One of the users, Cindy Ruiz, referred for the reform agency who started noticing years ago this neglect of plants and green areas.

In addition to this, he assured that he has seen the presence of dogswhich even assured that they attacked a person.

“Since September there have been complaints of the presence of dogs, three specifically,” he confirmed.

“They even know that they attacked a person and it has been said that reports have been made through their page, personally with the director and they have not taken charge.”

Merchants confirmed the version of the three dogs: “It all started because a dog was loaded and had her puppies here,” said one of them.

According to the regulation investigated by Reforma, there is an article on the prohibition of the entry of pets, however said dogs are strays.

Ruiz also highlighted the presence of users with skates and skateboardswhich are also prohibited in the Regulation of the Metropolitan Agency for Urban Forests.

While vigilantes recognized that users enter with objects in their backpacks such as balloons, which they put in “danger to resident or migratory fauna of these public spaces”, according to the regulation.