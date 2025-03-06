This Wednesday afternoon the sister of Argentine president Javier Milei, Karina Milei, It has been denounced in justice for the crimes of bribery and influence peddling for the scam linked to the Libra cryptocurrency. The Secretary General of the Presidency … She is accused of having breached the Public Ethics Law and having been the one who organized the meeting between the Argentine head of state and the creators of the investment that was later disseminated by the president in her social networks.

The lawsuit against one of the central figures of the Government has been filed on Wednesday in the Argentine Justice by Deputies Mónica Frade and Maximiliano Ferraro. Both belong to the Civic Coalition Party. Specifically, legislators ask that the president’s sister be investigated- publicly called by him ‘the boss’- for “the possible commission of bribery crime, influence peddlingbreakdown of the Public Ethics Law «.

The regulations, in article No. 2, specifically establish the prohibition of “receiving any Improper personal benefit linked to the realization, delay or omission of an act inherent to its functions «. In the presentation, both deputies argue that »in their capacity as Secretary General of the Presidency, reinforced by the status of sister, Karina Milei manages the president’s interview agenda.” In addition to clarifying in the complaint that “there had already been mentions about payment for candidacies”.

It should be remembered that on February 14, the Argentine head of state had spread the Libra cryptocurrency through its social networks. After the publication of the president, the investment quickly obtained fame and, a few hours later, its value collapsed, generating huge losses to investors both inside and outside Argentina.

The presentation

In the demand text, legislators also refer to another investigations that are currently being carried out by the scam of the cryptocurrency. In this regard, they point out that «in the United States justice, the appointed- Karina Milei- is accused of being the one who coordinated the meetings between the president and the promoters of the controversial crypto”.

In the same presentation, Frade and Ferraro mention that some of the entrepreneurs linked to the case claimed to have made payments to “a member of the National Cabinet, in exchange for Javier Milei to post the posting in X publishing the cryptocurrency.” And they indicated, in turn, that “people outside this publicly exposed their personal experiences, about the role of possible ‘cashiers’ of the General Secretariat.”

For this reason, the deputies say that “so many references in the same sense are suitable for an investigation to be provided because, if so, that appointed would be taking advantage of their own and/or family benefit of their location in the public function, marketing the position of their brother.”

Finally, Frade concludes in the complaint filed on Wednesday that “naturally if the presidential agenda only and exclusively handled the general secretary, lobbies in the ‘presidential environment’, can only be realized through those interviews that enables.”