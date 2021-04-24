The celebrations of young people just received In the different faculties of La Plata they are an everyday thing in the Buenos Aires capital and all, almost without exception, culminate on the steps of the Cathedral located in front of Plaza Moreno.

The ritual was shelved during the most restrictive stage of isolation in 2020, but They came back recharged this year And despite the fact that many of the graduates receive the long-awaited news through zoom and not in the faculty.

In the last hours and in the midst of the new restrictions imposed by the Government to try to stop the increase in infections in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus, residents of La Plata denounced that the festivities continue and without sanitary measures.

The festivities on the steps of the Cathedral of La Plata.

“When it overflows, you have to close directly because They make a stopper on the stairs and nobody can enter or leave“Describe those who witness the celebration day by day.s in which there are also vengalas and fireworks.

On the steps, the brand new professionals receive part of the usual baptism from their friends, colleagues or family. They cut their hair, throw eggs or paint at them. Everything about the access to the Cathedral.

The celebrations in the Cathedral.

The celebrations turn into great open-air parties at times. Friends of graduates carry speakers, and many stay there for quite a while.