Sinaloa.- Lack of hospital real estate claim beneficiaries of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in it emergency area in the regional hospital number 1 in Culiacan.

According to a complainant who decided to omit his name for fear of reprisals, patients have to wait for medical attention sitting in chairs or lying on the floor, whatever the emergency situation may be, so they ask that they be treated promptly. root this situation that affects all patients who come daily for decent medical care.

Through videos that were sent to this publishing house, it can be seen how patients await medical attention in very precarious conditionsBecause many, unable to bear the pain or discomfort, are lying on the floor on mats or blankets that the relatives themselves carry.

On the other hand, the complainants indicated that when they go to the emergency room, a world of people is observed waiting for attention and despite the fact that if they are treated with serums, injections or pills to control discomfort, these they wait up to a week to get valued with medical studies and be transferred to the floor for more in-depth medical care.

Those affected call on the IMSS authorities to be given better conditions in the emergency area, which is where people have to agonize over their health problems to wait for care.