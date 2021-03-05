The Ministry of Education of the Nation made this Friday a presentation before the Anticorruption Office (OA) to promote an investigation in relation to transfers of state resources by $ 62 million within the framework of the Program called “3,000 Gardens” promoted in 2016 by the Government of Mauricio Macri.

Of the 3,000 kindergartens planned, only 292 works were tendered and, finally, 107 were concluded, says a statement that summarizes the presentation and that was released by Educación de la Nación.

This text details: “The information collected by the Ministry of Education through the tracking and analysis of more than 480 administrative files, corresponds to irregularities in 4 tenders of a total of 17 for the realization of 93 gardens, none of which was concluded , evidencing a lack of correspondence between the works and amounts disbursed by the contractor against the millionaire sums transferred to them “.

Education points out that 34% of the total works tendered in 2016 were awarded to the Transitory Union of Companies (UTE) formed by Bahía Blanca Viviendas SRL and Escarabajal Ingeniería SRL, despite an opinion from the Evaluation Commission that indicated that that joint venture “it did not have the operational capacity to absorb the works”.

“Having received transfers for a total amount of US $ 61,920,462 out of a total of US $ 92,357,315 that covered the 4 contracts, none of the 93 works were completed and due to their low progress, after two years, 53 of them were rescinded, which were between 50% and 75% progress, 19 registered between 20% and 49% progress and 2 recognized barely an advance of less than 20%. In turn, 19 works were rescinded by mutual agreement whose average progress was 11% “, advances the document distributed this Friday by the portfolio in charge of Nicolás Trotta.

The total amount of the contracts exceeded 90 million dollars, and 62 million dollars were disbursed over time, which is equivalent, to date, to almost 6,000 million pesos. Beyond the low performance of its work, the UTE awarded the construction of the establishments continued to receive cash transfers until the end of July 2018, says Education.

“When we took over the management, we learned through SIGEN of alleged irregularities in the execution of the works. We took on the task of tracking and analyzing more than 480 administrative files. Once the documentation was released, we verified the credits before the knowledge that both companies that were members of the UTE had submitted to bankruptcy without having informed the Justice that the Ministry was its main creditor ”, explained Trotta.

Among the irregularities reported, include “abandonment of the works, deterioration of the construction due to weather incidents, missing products of vandalism, unfinished perimeter fences and absence of surveillance and construction managers in most cases, with the consequent loss of patrimony for the State“.

Another irregularity denounced by the portfolio in charge of Trotta is that to the financial advance that was stipulated through the specifications as the equivalent of 30% of the price of the work, then the possibility was added, through a clarifying circular, to request in terms of stockpiling materials on site, advances without cap, at the request of the UTE.

Finally, it is noted that the fines for non-compliance, which, calculated at the end of July 2018, amounted to 78 million pesos, were only applied for about 7 million pesos.

LGP