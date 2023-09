Thursday, September 28, 2023, 17:46



Lawyers and prosecutors protested again this Thursday in numerous cities in Spain, including Murcia, to demand a “dignified retirement” for these groups.

The denunciation of the “miserable pensions” that some lawyers – those covered by the Mutual Society’s private retirement system – are receiving after decades of practice is one of the demands that shakes the group.