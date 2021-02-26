The scandal for the vip vaccination against the coronavirus mounted in the Ministry of Health of the Nation is replicated day by day in other jurisdictions. Now, the opposition of Together for Change denounced that more than 200 officials received at least one dose of Sputnik V.

As stated in a statement released on Thursday, the Director of the Senior Citizens Area of ​​the Municipality of Gualeguaychú, Víctor Hugo Lapido, along with 23 employees under his charge, added to other more than 200 officials and municipal employees received at least the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For this reason, they targeted the PJ mayor, Esteban Martin Piaggio, and the Secretary of Social Development, Martín Roberto Piaggio, whom they accused as responsible for the situation.

“It is necessary to strongly reject and condemn such immoral and arbitrary actions. The seriousness of what happened deserves the immediate resignation of all those who have been vaccinated and hold political office (other than health personnel at risk of exposure),” they affirmed.

“Lapido’s case is also doubly serious because it prioritizes his personal well-being over the grandparents he claims to represent and defend, demonstrating, obviously, that this was only part of a fallacious and demagogic story,” they added.

The opposition described the attitude as “miserable” and affirmed that “they have made fun of the people and put the lives of the neighbors at risk to maintain and reinforce their privileges.”

“It should be clear that this type of privilege killed, kills and will continue to kill because it prevents a person with a much higher risk from being vaccinated, thus saving their life. Here the criteria for prioritizing people to be vaccinated as set out in the “Strategic Plan for vaccination against Covid-19 in the Argentine Republic” established by the national government. In short, it has acted in an accommodative, biased and dishonest manner, “the statement closed.

JPE