After they met public complaints made by the health personnel of the Balestrini Hospital in La Matanza Regarding alleged irregular vaccinations, the national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires Hernán Berisso presented a draft resolution requesting the national government to respond precisely to these complaints.

Berisso, from Together for Change, asked in his project to shed light on a series of questions you raised.

1) Specify the reasons why there are situations where people who have not yet been vaccinated are in the records as having already received the vaccine.

2) Who are the people who have been vaccinated in the place of these nurses and the group to which they belong?

3) Confirm if actions have been initiated to investigate such irregularities and audit the vaccination plan as a whole of said hospital.

“Without a doubt, violate the rights of people with the promise of a vaccination plan that not only took a long time to arrive but also did not reach all those who needed it most due to its greater risk against the virus; makes the immorality and illegality in the distribution of vaccines translate into direct effects on the health and lives of Argentines, “said Berisso.

And he added: “Irregularities such as those that occurred at the Balestrini Hospital in La Matanza, where health professionals who are on the front lines of the battlefield are listed as vaccinated when in reality the vaccines that belonged to them were given irregularly to other people, they are situations that are surely being replicated throughout the country. “