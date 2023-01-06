The humanitarian crisis due to the blockade of the vital corridor from Lachin to Nagorno Karabakh is accentuated with the passing of the days. Thousands of Armenians find themselves under siege as food and medicine become scarce. The Armenian side accuses Azerbaijan of blocking the passage to gain control of the city. What happens?

25 days ago a long caravan of vehicles gathered on the access road to Nagorno Karabagh from Armenia. A group of Azerbaijani citizens blocked the road near the city of Shushi, under Azerbaijani occupation since the 2020 war. The protesters claimed that the deployment was in response to environmental claims, particularly for the management of gold, copper and molybdenum.

These mines are located in the territory of Nagorno Karabagh under Armenian control; however, Azerbaijan ceded its mining rights to the British company Anglo Asian Mining in July.

On repeated occasions, the Azerbaijanis tried to access the Kashen mine under the argument of “environmental monitoring”, although their access was denied by the Russian peacekeeping troops, installed in the region with the mission of guaranteeing the safety of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian side questioned the ecological nature of the concentration and asserted that it is made up of envoys from the Government of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, with the aim of besieging the territory of Nagorno Karabagh. Armenian media verified the identities of some protesters and concluded that they are members of Azerbaijan’s special services or entities linked to its government.

On December 27, 2022, suspected Azerbaijani environmental activists wave a national flag during a protest against what they see as illegal mining in the Lachin corridor, the only land link to Armenia from the breakaway Armenian-populated region of Nagorno Karabagh. © AFP

On this occasion, the blockade was not surprising, since a similar event occurred on December 4, when a smaller group decided to block the Berdzor-Lachin corridor in protest. On that occasion, the siege lasted three hours and through negotiations with the Russian peacekeeping troops, the highway resumed normal operation. Today the story is different. The humanitarian crisis is accentuated with the passing of the days.

a living corridor

The Lachin Corridor is under the control of Russian troops, who oversee the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo from the region. The tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020 marked the end point of the last Nagorno Karabagh war and explicitly called for the provision of a land connection between Armenia and Nagorno Karabagh. Consequently, the Armenian side assesses this blockade as a violation of that agreement and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinian, accuses Azerbaijan of implementing continuous measures to achieve a “Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians”.

The operation of this road is vital, especially for the economic activity of Nagorno Karabakh, which depends mainly on its ties with Armenia. Therefore, humanitarian disaster after a long-term siege like this is inevitable. In recent days, images of shops with empty gondolas and closed Stepanakert market stalls have circulated.

Beginning in the first hours of the blockade, the president of Nagorno Karabagh, Arayik Harutyunyan, convened the National Security Council to analyze the situation. In turn, he affirmed that far from constituting an action organized spontaneously by Azerbaijani civilians, it responds to the objective of “achieving the exodus of the Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.” In the words of the president, “Artsakh is on the brink of genocide*”.

In addition, Harutyunyan pointed out the importance of raising the claim of the Armenian people to the international community and signed the execution of a series of measures within the framework of the martial law in force in this territory to guarantee the safety of the population and the correct distribution of food. , medicines and basic necessities.

Almost a month after the blockade of the “corridor of life”, the population of Nagorno Karabagh finds itself totally disconnected from the world and on the verge of a deep humanitarian crisis. The denied access makes it impossible to enter essential supplies and transfer patients with imminent need for medical treatment in Yerevan. There are only a few exceptions of Red Cross vehicles that have crossed the corridor transporting basic necessities.

Map of the disputed region of Nagorno Karabagh. AFP

Recently, the Minister of State of Nagorno Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, pointed to a resource that has been on hold for decades: the Stepanakert airport. The minister assured that the establishment is ready to receive planes, which would drastically change the crisis situation. However, despite the reconstruction and plans for its normal operation, the airport remains in disuse due to threats from Azerbaijan to shoot down the aircraft.

The problem of the siege of the population was further aggravated by the cut off of the gas supply in the entire territory of Nagorno Karabagh, where around 120,000 people live. Armenia blamed Azerbaijan for the interruption of this basic service, as happened last year, when the Azerbaijani side left the Armenian population deprived of gas for several weeks. Today the scenario repeats itself, while winter lurks. Fortunately, after two days marked by international pressure, Azerbaijan restored the gas supply.

On the one hand, the chants of the Azerbaijani activists can be heard, while the Russian soldiers try to stop their advance and concentrate military equipment on the side of the road. On the other, the vehicles of the Armenian citizens had already formed a long line.

Nagorno Karabakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan reported that a total of 1,100 people were stranded on the road under harsh winter conditions, including 270 children separated from their families. Furthermore, Stepanian added that the aim of Azerbaijan is to create psychological terror in the population of Nagorno Karabagh and instill doubts about their future.

For his part, the Armenian prime minister assessed the situation as extremely acute. “As a result of these provocative actions, the residents of Nagorno Karabagh are deprived of the right to free movement, face difficulties in heating their homes in the winter weather (…) Citizens with serious health problems are deprived of medicines and services, the supply of food and other essential goods have been interrupted. A total of 120,000 people are being held hostage in the siege,” Nikol Pashinyan said, concluding that this humanitarian crisis arose as a result of Azerbaijan’s failure to comply with international obligations.

strangled pigeon

The Azerbaijani side tries to make visible the protests that block the road as peaceful. Symbolically, the demonstrators released white doves to represent peace between neighboring countries. On this occasion, an activist –“environmentalist”- was shouting loudly holding a loudspeaker in one hand and a dove in the other. The bird died of strangulation as a result of the force exerted by the woman. From that event, the lifeless dove became a symbol of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Against this background, the pacifist behavior that Azerbaijani activists are trying to display raises a question mark. The questioning revolves around an inevitable humanitarian crisis suffered by the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabagh, while a large screen broadcast the final of the Soccer World Cup in the middle of the Lachin corridor.

In addition, in countless images captured from the site of the call, the hands of Azerbaijani citizens made the sign of the Gray Wolves, an anti-Armenian and xenophobic organization originating from Turkey. These indications mark inconsistencies between the visible attitudes of the demonstrators and the demands that an environmentalist mobilization usually raises.







The authorities of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh have called on the international community to repudiate Azerbaijan’s actions regarding the road blockade.

In Yerevan, protests have been activated in front of the headquarters of global organizations, such as the UN, and embassies in search of reactions to the violation of the rights of the inhabitants of the besieged territory. The European Union, through the spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, issued a statement demanding that the Azerbaijani authorities guarantee freedom and security of movement along the corridor in the face of major humanitarian concerns.

For their part, the United States, France, Cyprus, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Uruguay, the United Kingdom and Canada also demanded the unblocking of the highway. Azerbaijan remains reluctant to these requests; while in Nagorno Karabagh, the common denominator in the voices of the inhabitants is a resounding refusal to leave their homes even in a crisis context.

* Original name of Nagorno Karabakh in Armenian.