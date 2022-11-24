Demands are accumulating for former United States President Donald Trump after journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll denounced him this Thursday for assault for an event in the 1990s that took place in the fitting rooms of a New York store in the that, according to the complainant, the tycoon sexually abused her. The lawsuit was filed on the same day that a law was put into effect in New York that annuls the one-year limitation period to report these types of crimes of a sexual nature.

It is not the first lawsuit that Carroll files against the magnate, since there is already a pending since 2019 in a Manhattan court in which he accuses him of defamation, after the former president not only denied the facts of the alleged sexual assault, but also who also tried to ridicule her. For this defamation lawsuit, Trump already declared in October, asserting that it is nothing more than “a witch hunt” against him, as well as an advertising strategy by Carroll to sell more copies of his book ‘What do we need men for?’ , in which he recounts that episode.

On this occasion, the lawsuit includes a new one for defamation after Trump insisted on the last one after testifying under oath on social networks that Carroll “is not telling the truth” and that this alleged sexual assault never occurred because “this woman did not He’s my type.” However, Carroll’s complaint alleges that some 27 years ago some banter between her and Trump about trying on lingerie when they met in an upscale department store on New York’s Fifth Avenue “took a dark turn” when he “forced her against the changing room wall, pinned her down and raped her.”

“Dark Twist”



Trump has managed to delay the defamation complaint on several occasions thanks to his time at the White House, since he claimed that the president of the United States cannot be sued in the exercise of his functions if the facts have to do with his position. In September, a federal appeals court ruled partially in his favor, ruling that he was under legal protection. However, that same court asked its highest instance, the District of Columbia court, to decide whether those comments were protected. Now, Carroll’s new lawsuit is based on statements, similar to those of then, from a month ago on his social networks, so he could not avail himself of this legal protection as he is no longer president of the country.

This new setback adds to the long list of legal problems that Trump faces as he tries to reach the White House again. Ahead of him is an investigation into the misuse of confidential documentation, another about pressure in Georgia to find evidence to support his theories of electoral rigging, tax fraud in the Trump Organization and the case about his responsibility in the insurrection of September 6. January at the Capitol.