The former director of Legal Affairs of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Sebastián De Stefano, prosecuted in the cause of illegal espionage, denounced collusion between the prosecutors of Lomas de Zamora, Cecilia Incardona and Santiago Eyherabide, and the judge of the Chamber Federal Criminal Cassation, Ángela Ledesma. And he demanded from federal judge Julián Ercolini the interlocking of calls and WhatsApp messages, to analyze whether they committed crimes of abuse of authority and breach of the duties of a public official.

Is that the prosecutors Incardona and Eyherabide requested measures of evidence in the cause of illegal espionage, to “analyze the income and expenses” to Casa Rosada and Olivos de Darío Nieto, Mauricio Macri’s private secretary and former undersecretary for Presidential Affairs. And if those general records, prepared at the time by Nieto, were adulterated by the former presidential official to cover up judges and prosecutors who met with Macri.

For this, the prosecutors requested the forms with “all” of the income and expenses of all the people in Quinta de Olivos and Casa Rosada, between 2017 and 2019, as well as the forms prepared by Nieto. That would be for “Produce an illegal test”, requested by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, according to De Stefano.

The former AFI director revealed in his letter that Incardona and Ledesma worked together several years ago, when the current prosecutor was a legal prosecutor in the Ledesma district. And he considered that this link, “which goes beyond the professional,” could be the reason why the prosecutor asked last week for evidence measures that were not justified in the illegal espionage case, but that Ledesma had requested -and The request was denied – in Room IV of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, to analyze the visits to Olivos by his colleague Mariano Borinsky.

Sources from the Cassation Chamber indicated that they already knew about the link between Ledesma and Incardona, whose patronage would have served him to win the contest as a prosecutor of Lomas de Zamora in 2018; and they highlighted that they were struck by the fact that until now this period of her judicial career is generally hidden when the prosecutor’s background is mentioned in the media, taking advantage of the fact that her stay in Cassation does not appear on her public curriculum.

Judicial sources close to Incardona acknowledged that the prosecutor worked years ago with Ledesma, as his legal prosecutor in Cassation, but pointed out that the judge “never gave an order to Incardona” in the illegal espionage case that was being processed in Lomas de Zamora.

De Stefano is one of the 38 prosecuted by the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora, Juan Pablo Augé, who this Thursday sent the case of illegal espionage to Comodoro Py, as the judges Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo decided the day before, with the dissenting vote of Ledesma. And close to him they suspect that the closeness between Incardona and Ledesma was the reason why the AFI intervener, Cristina Caamaño, made her complaint for illegal espionage in the federal court of Lomas de Zamora, where Incardona always had this investigation delegated.

The former AFI director was prosecuted last February for being part of an “illicit association” that carried out illegal espionage on political leaders, union members, businessmen and journalists during the macrista administration, as well as for having given the espionage a “legal appearance” which was made about the Instituto Patria and the Buenos Aires home of Cristina Kirchner.

De Stefano said in his presentation, to which he had access Clarion, that “the evidence of the crude maneuver carried out is evident as soon as it is appreciated that there is no point in requesting the entire income record, and not only the record regarding the only person whom, supposedly, they wanted to know, grandchild; and due to the fact that it lacks all logic and procedural utility to know the data of entry and expenses to the Government House and official residence regarding who, with the utmost obviousness, due to the position they held, logically entered and graduated daily in that area “.

“This measure had as its sole purpose – at least, evident, without ruling out other possible ones – the collection of evidence related to what they understand as appropriate for influence the temperaments that the members of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber adopt in the future”Added the former AFI executive, whose legal representation is led by lawyer Diego García Austt.

It is that Borinsky and Carbajo rejected two weeks ago the requests for annulment and recusal of Borinsky, for the visits he made to the Quinta de Olivos, when the president was Macri. And they did so “in limine”, that is, without giving any further paperwork or substantiating the reasons why they rejected the requests of Jorge Chueco and Rafael Resnick Brenner, convicted of money laundering and the Ciccone cause, respectively, who are plaintiffs in the cause of illegal espionage.

Instead, Ledesma on that occasion voted in dissent and suggested that Borinsky should produce a report on his visits to the Quinta de Olivos, so that his colleagues could decide whether he should continue processing the file of illegal espionage during the macrista administration.

Therefore, for De Stefano, given Cassation’s refusal to proceed with the investigation into Borinsky’s visits to the Quinta de Olivos, the prosecutor Incardone advanced with the measures of evidence requested by Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, to find out which judges and prosecutors went to visit Macri.

“All these test measures they obey a plan of persecution that put the system in a serious institutional crisis and substantiate the present criminal complaint, “said De Stefano, in his brief. And he added that Incardona intended” to produce illegal evidence in the framework of this case, possibly required by the Judge of Criminal Cassation. , thus violating the public officials denounced their respective duties and constitutional restrictions of objectivity and independence. “

