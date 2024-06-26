Several tanks and heavily armed soldiers took over the square in front of the headquarters of the Bolivian Executive this Wednesday. and they knocked down the doors of the Government Palace to force their way in after the general commander of the Army, Juan José Zuñiga, threatened to take over the building.

According to Bolivian television, the officer entered the presidential palace for a few moments before walking out while Several tanks and troops occupied Plaza Murillo, in the center of the Bolivian capital. Local media report that dozens of citizens are trying to enter the main square but that tear gas fired by the military prevents them from entering the area.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, had earlier warned of “irregular mobilizations” and in a speech minutes after the coup attempt began, he invited citizens to defend democracy. While the vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, denounced that a “coup d’état” is taking place against the Government of Luis Arce.

“We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected,” the president wrote on his social network X.

Before knocking down the doors of the palace, Colonel Juan José Zúñiga, general commander of the Army, stated before journalists that the military intended to recover the homeland.

“There will be a new cabinet of ministers, surely it will be changed, but our State cannot continue like this. “We want to recover our homeland, stop impoverishing our homeland,” said the soldier, which warned that the Army, the Air Force and the Armed Forces were mobilized in emergency due to the “outrages” against the military.

Since Tuesday, rumors have been circulating about the probable dismissal of the officer, in office since November 2022, following statements against Evo Morales, once an ally of Arce and today his greatest political adversary.

In an interview on Monday with a television station, The head of the Army assured that he would arrest Morales if he insists on running for president in the 2025 elections, despite the fact that he was disqualified by the electoral justice system.

“Legally he is disqualified, that man can no longer be president of this country,” Zúñiga said.

