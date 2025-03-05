The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) and the Jewish community of Madrid have denounced a fire attempt In a place frequented by Jewish communities, the Rimmon Kosher restaurant, located in the center of Madrid. Spanish Jews have condemned this “Anti -Semitic Action” whose purpose, as they warn, was to cause victims.

According to the FCJE, at 10:39 p.m. on Tuesday an individual entered the restaurant and sprinkled the entrance of the installation With a liquid with a strong smell of gasoline. His intention, setting fire to the premises at a time where he was full of people.

The “rapid” reaction of the restaurant staff prevented the attack from going to adultswhile the alleged author fled, as reported by the FCJE. Given the situation, this federation warned the National Police, so the agents quickly appeared at the premises.

“From the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain and the Jewish community of Madrid we condemned this anti -Semitic action whose purpose was to cause victim, attempt against public facilities frequented by the Jewish community and terrorize members of our community, “they said from the institution.

“This is an action motivated by hateabject and wild that threatens coexistence, freedom, tolerance that has always characterized the city of Madrid, “concluded the FCJE.