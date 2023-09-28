The wife of the presidential candidate murdered in Ecuador days before the August elections was the victim of an attack this Wednesday, September 27, denounced Christian Zurita, best friend of the deceased candidate and his replacement in the nomination.

“Verónica Sarauz, wife of Fernando Villavicencio, has just suffered an attack“said Zurita through the social network X, formerly Twitter, without specifying whether the incident left any victims.

“Its security capsule detained a Venezuelan citizen on a motorcycle and with a firearm who tried to attack the car in which he was traveling,” he added.

The police described what happened in Quito as “an isolated procedure”although he detained “a foreign citizen” who “was riding a motorcycle in a suspicious attitude, in the ecovía lane (for public buses) and was carrying a blank weapon,” he stated in X.

CLARIFICATION Given the information circulating on social networks about the alleged attack against Verónica S., in #UIOAccording to preliminary information, it is an isolated procedure, where a foreign citizen was apprehended, who was riding a motorcycle in an attitude… pic.twitter.com/7OVhb4fB06 — Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) September 27, 2023

Villavicencio was murdered on August 9 as he left to lead a rally in the north of the Ecuadorian capital.

After the assassination that shook the country, six Colombians were arrested, while another accused of shooting the politician died in the confrontation with the security of Villavicencio, a former investigative journalist known for his denunciations of corruption.

Zurita replaced him in the early elections on August 20 and came third with 16% of the votes.

The panorama in Ecuador

Ecuador has been facing a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking for several years.

Gangs with ties to Mexican and Colombian cartels fight over the business with blood and fire. Clashes in prisons end in massacres that leave more than 430 prisoners dead since 2021. Homicides quadrupled between 2018 and 2022, and rose to 26 per 100,000 inhabitants.

That rate in Ecuador, with 16.9 million inhabitants according to the 2022 census, will be up to 40 this year, according to experts.

“A country immobilized by terror,” said Zurita.

‘Brave people win the battle’: Fernando Villavicencio, shortly before being murdered

