President Alberto Fernández, his former Minister of Health Ginés González García, the current Minister Carla Vizzotti and the pharmaceutical businessman Hugo Sigman were charged with the alleged crime of abuse of authority, embezzlement of public funds and negotiations incompatible with the public function, after a complaint that demanded to investigate the controversial state contract with Sigman for the production of AstraZeneca vaccines in the country.

The case is in the hands of Judge Julián Ercolini and Prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan, in whom the investigation was derived. Judicial sources confirmed Clarion the accusations and that the prosecution requested the raid of the Ministry of Health and the Mabxience laboratory, of Sigman, to obtain the contracts and the payment certificates or money transfers made because of that contract. “At this moment, presentation orders are being delivered to comply with the delivery of these documents,” they told this newspaper in court on Friday afternoon.

The file began with a complaint filed this week in Comodoro Py by Josefina de Elizalde, on behalf of the “nonpartisan citizen space”, Republican Joint Action, for “misappropriation of public funds and non-compliance with the duties of public officials, during the negotiation for the acquisition of vaccines against COVID-19, which privileged businessman Hugo Sigman over other suppliers.

The complaint is based on the fact that the Ministry of Health admitted having disbursed more than 53 million dollars without having received a single of the 22,400,000 doses of the committed vaccine at the time.

Republican Joint Action is defined as “a nonpartisan federal space that brings together self-convened Argentine citizens from all over the country and abroad, in defense of the independence of the powers of the State and faithful compliance with the National Constitution”, and in his complaint he recalls what “the government’s link with Sigman has been controversial almost since the start of the pandemic. The then minister Ginés González García would have tied his entire strategy to the vaccine produced by his friend, leaving aside other negotiations that could have made things easier. It was only when the AstraZeneca vaccine had problems in the trials that the government immediately came out to negotiate with Russia and China ”.

According to the accusation, which the prosecutor Marijuan gave course, “the negotiations with the Pfizer laboratory were delegated by the former minister González García in Sonia Tarragona, an official who had previously worked for Hugo Sigman, in turn linked to AstraZeneca. That is to say, a direct competitor, which could imply a violation of the Ethics in the public function law “.

Tarragona, who was also denounced, as well as the Undersecretary of Health Administrative Management, Mauricio Monsalvo, was the general director of the Mundo Sano Foundation, which is directed by Silvia Gold, Sigman’s wife and co-founder of the Insud Group.

“This negotiation would have been met with the corporate voracity of Sigman, who with his ascendancy over the president and the Minister of Health got them to consider it as ‘Plan A'”, relates the complaint and continues: “That would allow the country ‘have priority when accessing’ the doses, he estimated, available during the first half of 2021, both statements being rejected by reality itself.

“The statements could be innocuous, if it were not because, although at the time of the complaint, not a single dose of the vaccine produced in Argentina and Mexico has arrived, the government of Alberto Fernández has already paid AstraZeneca and Hugo Sigman 60 percent of the contract for 22.4 million vaccines, which represents a disbursement of around 54,000,000 US dollars “, he points out and concludes:” All this incomprehensible mismanagement has put the health and economy of all the Argentines in check. ”