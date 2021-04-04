The neighbors who live next to the Old Square report vandalism every day. The most frequent misdeeds are painting on walls and throwing stones at houses; also dealing with drugs. According to the residents, several young regulars on the side of the castle are the perpetrators of these events.

A neighbor, tired of putting up with this situation, reported to the Civil Guard that groups of young people go up to the castle area and throw stones at his home, which is located on Virgen del Pilar street, limiting access to the rocky massif of strength. The complainant maintains that it is not the first time that he has suffered these attacks. “Many times I have come to think that something could happen to us,” says this neighbor, who had to change several tiles in his house because they were “burst” with stones.

“We have notified the Local Police and the Civil Guard many times, but they have not yet identified anyone,” the residents explain. For their part, municipal sources assure that “there are numerous graffiti that are carried out in the area and that each week they have to be eliminated.”

From the Department of Citizen Security, directed by Felipe García, they understand that “it is a difficult situation to control.” The mayor maintains that the kids, “when they see the agents, they disappear. From the City Council we have already conveyed our concern to the Civil Guard.