A teacher at the Sant Lluís Gonçaga School of La Garriga (Barcelona) has been denounced before the Mossos d’Esquadra for inappropriate behavior towards a student, As explained by the Foundation of the Bishopric of Terrassa Escola I life, which manages the educational center.

The entity indicates in a statement that after learning about the complaint, it has activated the planned protocol and, in a preventive manner, The teacher has been separated “All contact with students and the school.”

Similarly, in the text they denounce “all behavior that injures the rights of children.” The Foundation has been made available to the authorities to collaborate “in all the necessary to eradicate these inappropriate behaviors“, without giving more details of the case.