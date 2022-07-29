Recently, A photograph taken in a taqueria in Mexico City went viral on social networks, where you can see what appears to be the head of a dog on top of the trunk to chop the meat.

This has caused controversy due to the dubious origin of the establishment’s food and the possible case of animal abuse.

The user who shared the publication stated that he took the image in a well-known taqueria in the city, where they sell three tacos for 5 Mexican pesos (1,050 Colombian pesos).

When he finished eating, he observed a head, which seemed to be that of a cow, on top of a trunk near where the dishes were prepared. Nevertheless, It caught his attention a lot because it had a snout and a nose, very similar to the face of a dog.

Although he did not reveal the name or location of the establishment, the subject took a photograph of the creature’s corpse and uploaded it to social networks.

Several Internet users spread the publication expressing their disagreement with the situation, since they considered it a possible case of serious animal abuse.

On the other hand, some users invited other people to take care of their pets and avoid giving them up for adoption to strangers.

Other similar cases

This would not be the first time something similar has happened in Mexico. On April 27, a judge initiated criminal proceedings for the crime of animal abuse against Jorge and Julio César, two butchers accused of killing dogs to sell their meat in different taquerias.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, those investigated, who are 60 and 62 years old, worked in the municipality of Tultitlán, Mexico, where the neighbors made the respective complaint to the authorities.

According to the testimonies, the pestilential smell from the slaughter of dogs forced them to request the presence of the Police in the sector. In addition, citizens blocked the streets to ask for the support of state and municipal authorities.

When the agents entered the property of those indicated, they found a butcher log, bones, skulls and even dog skins in buckets. There was also blood spilled on the floor, a scene that was documented on video by neighbors.

EL UNIVERSAL / Mexico (GDA).