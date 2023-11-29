They denounce a serious threat from the brava gang of América de Cali to a sports journalist

There is controversy in Cali over a threat to a journalist from RCN Radio and Television. Viviana Llorente received death messages from a brave group of people Cali America after a newspaper report.

The journalist was in charge of carrying out an in-depth investigation into a wave of violent acts that occurred in the capital of Valle del Cauca between the bars of América de Cali and Deportivo Cali.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO

As revealed by their report, fans of the Junior from Barranquilla and Deportivo Cali They entered a house belonging to the scarlet club’s brava group and stole certain items that they used in the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

They took up to 16 flags and several musical instruments, the journalist explained in her report. This Monday, November 27, a preview of the broadcast of the journalistic work on the RCN channel, a day later the threats against Viviana arrived.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

The supposed fans, upon knowing that the journalist was working on this issue, posted a very threatening message at the RCN facilities in which they warned the journalist and insulted the media outlet.

“Viviana LL, don’t play with the devil,” were the words on the banner.

The harassment does not stop there, he has also received threatening messages such as “He is going to get something out of Br…”, “We are going to kill you”“Pay hiding place because we are going to disappear you… either you delete the report or we kill you”, “You’re playing with a candle and you’re going to get burned, don’t give me the ‘kick’… I’m going to fumigate you” and “For your own good and that of your family, don’t mess with your documentaries, don’t start invoking the devil.”