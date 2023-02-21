The minor stated that she did not remember the exact date on which she was raped. She indicated that it happened “between June and July.” A fact that her memory did not retain, despite the fact that she has not slept since the day she assures that the 26-year-old brother of a friend of hers raped her on the sofa in her house.

The 13-year-old girl assured that she was with a classmate that day until nightfall, at which time they decided to go to the friend’s brother’s house. Once at home, the owner of the house sent her sister to buy a loaf of bread.

The alleged aggressor took advantage of the fact that he was left alone with the minor to touch her pants in the knee area, “and little by little it went up one thigh while saying things like: ‘did you buy these pants? Is very pretty'”. She turned around, taking his hand away and told him to stay still, until he put his hand on her private parts and she screamed, according to what the victim said at the Mula Civil Guard barracks.

At that moment, her friend returned with the bread, but after a few minutes the defendant sent her again for another loaf, since “she did not like the one she had brought.”

The minor told her friend that she wanted to go with her, but she told her to stay at home because it was raining, that it wouldn’t be long. When they were alone again, the alleged rapist approached the minor again trying to kiss her neck, to which she told him to stop, until he threw her face up on the sofa, took off her pants and clothes forcefully inside and entered her. The girl declared that she did not stop crying, until she finished and ran out of the house, while he yelled at her not to tell anyone what had happened.

After what happened, he did not report it for fear of his father’s reaction and “because he did not want him to have problems.” However, the girl explained to the agents that she had not been able to sleep for days, and was very sad. According to her mother’s statement on February 10 before the Benemérita, after hearing her youngest daughter talk to her sister and seeing her cry, she approached her and she told her that she had to tell her something that she had been hiding since the last summer.

When she told her about the alleged rape, the mother took the girl to a hospital for an examination. Although there is no medical report on injuries, there is a report in which, after examining the minor, the existence of an “old rupture of the hymen” is related, the minor stating in her statement that she had never had sexual relations before, according to It appears in the proceedings of the case.

The Civil Guard arrested the alleged attacker and was brought to justice. After testifying in the Mula court, the judge decreed a 500-meter restraining order from the complainant, in an order dated February 14, pending the holding of a trial.