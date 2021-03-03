The rejection of speech by Alberto Fernández in the opening of legislative sessions and the initiative of Oscar Parrilli of constitute a bicameral to control the Judiciary continues to spread in the different areas of the sector. From the association It will be justice they harshly questioned what is called “the progress of the appropriation plan for the Judiciary.”

In a text signed by its president, Raúl Aguirre Saravia, and the Vice, María Eugenia Talerico, from the entity it was recalled that “recently, Senator Parrilli specified the euphemism used by the President in his inaugural speech of the ordinary sessions of Congress when saying that the Legislative Power should exercise ‘crossed control’ with respect to the Judicial Power”.

It will be Justice continues by highlighting that “after Alberto Fernández accused judges, prosecutors, defenders and other judicial officials of living on the margins of the republican system, of enjoying special privileges, of being ‘corporate’, permeable to the pressure of factors of power and participants in judicial extortion, Parrilli shed light on the presidential objective by announcing that he will promote the creation of a bicameral commission in Congress to investigate and question magistrates“.

It is further added that “the severity of this action, due to the manifest contempt for the republican principle of the Division of Powers that it translates and the undue interference in the sphere of competences of the Judicial Power and the Council of the Magistracy that is claimed, is alarming “.

On this, they add “added to the unprecedented discursive rhetoric with an absolutist tinge used by the President, who attacked the head of the Judiciary without qualms (by questioning the personal integrity of its members and the transparency of their assets), against the Public Prosecutor’s Office and its members (one of whose prosecutors affirmed that he deserved preventive detention) and against the final and exclusive jurisdictional decisions of the Judicial Power that were unfavorable to the GovernmentIt deserves the deepest citizen repudiation. “

They also hold that “tol direct attack against Justice and its own powers, the various permanent disqualifications are added and accusations of favoritism and partiality towards independent journalism and freedom of expression, insofar as the information provided does not respond to the interests of the ruling alliance. “

And they conclude that “because of this,the members of Will Justice denounce with republican fervoror this new attack against the rule of law and the Constitution, which represents the greatest blow to the institutionality perpetrated by the Government, with obvious fines for winning justice. “.