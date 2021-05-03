A national deputy of La Cámpora and a reference of that group in the province of Chubut was denounced in the Federal Justice for having been vaccinated against coronavirus with 43 years old.

Is about Santiago Igon, elected in October 2019 by the Frente de Todos. According to the judicial presentation, Deputy K applied the first dose of Sputnik V on February 17, at the Esquel Zonal Hospital.

A day after his immunization, the VIP Vaccination scandal would break out in the Ministry of Health, which ended in the expulsion of Ginés González García from office.

Igón appears annotated as “health personnel” in the reserved list of people immunized against Covid, the same category with which the Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini, was registered.

The judicial complaint had been initiated before the Attorney General of Chubut, on March 10. Now, the folder was referred to the federal court of Esquel, according to the agency Argentine News.

“It is outrageous observe this official who assumes his position as a caste privilege that raises him above the citizens he is representing, “says the complaint, promoted by Fernando Urbano, head of the FUSSO Foundation.

In mid-February, when Igón applied the first dose of the vaccine, the official campaign had not yet concluded for health workers and in nursing homes. Only March 1 began for those over 70.

At the end of February, when the case came to light, the referring camper had explained that he had signed up “like any neighbor’s son” and that early vaccination responded to their health problems: hypertension and diabetes.

Santiago Igón, the Chubut camper deputy who was vaccinated against Covid at age 43.

Who is the camper Santiago Igón

Igón was born in the town of Mercedes, in the Province of Buenos Aires. He is a countryman of Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, one of the leaders of La Cámpora at the national level and current Minister of the Interior.

He began his political career in Buenos Aires territory and for the last 13 years he continued it in Esquel. “With my wife we ​​always wanted to live in the south,” he said in a note with the abcenlinea site, in 2015. He could go to Puerto Madryn and Esquel. “With my wife we ​​chose Esquel because the mountain range throws us,” he explained.

For bureaucratic reasons he arrived without a guaranteed position, but quickly managed to occupy a place in the local ANSeS.

Commanded the UDAI office of that body in Esquel between 2013 and 2015. And since then, the current deputy enter national charges of the pension entity in Chubut and of others where the La Cámpora structure is strong, such as PAMI. today directed by fellow camper Luana Volnovich.

Its most recent appearance on the national agenda from those lands bears the sign of the scandal.

It happened last March, when a group of people stoned the National Parks truck that was carrying Alberto Fernández, who had traveled due to the forest fires in the region.

Santiago Igón, Chubut deputy linked to La Cámpora. Santiago Igon deputy camper

The provincial authorities, led by Mariano Arcioni, targeted Igón for the excesses.

However, Wado De Pedro came out at the crossroads of versions, supported his Chubut bishop and blamed the presence of the governor himself for the incidents.

That episode undressed the Peronist intern in the province. Without local support but with the impulse of Cristinism and La Cámpora, Igón wants to take advantage of the criticism against Arcioni and gain ground within Chubut’s Peronism. For now, his ambitionn is to get a seat in the national Senate.

The archive provides other scandalous appearances by Igón.

At the beginning of the year he had already had a rough crossing with members of the Government of Arcioni. On that occasion, he described the Minister of Security as a “donkey”. Federico Massoni, who had asked “to end the planeros” in the province.

The Chubut government targeted Igón for the attack on Alberto Fernández’s truck. Photo Marcelo Martinez

“Massoni It is a donkeyHe is someone who does a lot of damage to politics and the provincial government, “said Igón at the time.

During the presidency of Mauricio Macri, Igón had been very critical of the national administration.

In january 2017 shared trout photos on their networks of Mapuche activists allegedly injured by the Gendarmerie during the liberation of the La Trochita Train, obstructed by a group of protesters.

Later, when it emerged that the images referred to an old conflict in Chile, he wrote on Twitter: “I apologizes. Concern for information led me to believe the photos. They do not correspond to Chubut. ”

For that social network he had starred in another false step in December 2016, when a 7.6 earthquake shook Chile and he awarded it to him with sarcasm at the presence of Macri in the region.

“Urgent, the entire mountain range trembled, Mauricio Macri is in the area. Please have mercy on us and go to vacation elsewhere,” was his message, which caused repudiation.

DS