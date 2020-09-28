María, a young sports journalist, went to a job interview last Friday to get a position as a waitress. However, when she got there, she discovered that this job offer was “very far from reality.” I didn’t have to serve food, clean, or serve customers, but register in applications to flirt and meet men over 35, with work, to take them to the restaurant. In addition, the place has some ‘VIP rooms’ where they send the workers with their appointments.

After the bad drink he experienced, he denounced this “denigrating” job offer through Twitter. According to her account on the social network, when she went to the place, she was received by the owner and one of the waitresses, “who explained to me that the first thing to start working download Tinder and Badoo. What for? “It turns out that her job as a waitress was” to meet men over 35 years of age and with work for those applications: take them to the restaurant (without saying that I work for them), make them consume, and obviously make them invite me“.

Of course, when the interview ended, the young woman proceeded to denounce the owner of the establishment on Twitter and assures that, since she did so, your profile on Instagram and reviews on Google and other pages have been deleted.

Other complaints

After telling the story, María asked on the networks for the maximum diffusion possible about this place called Bi & Bi, very close to the Plaza Mayor in Madrid, because “these are the offers with which, like me, can be found and accepted by any girl who has a greater need to find a job. Denigrating. “

In fact, upon learning the story, many more girls reported having suffered the same treatment from this restaurant. “He has been doing this kind of thing for MORE THAN SIX MONTHS”revealed Maria. Some even go beyond the offer and claim that, “during the interview, the owner touches your legs and things like that.”

The owner denies the facts

Despite the various testimonies that have assured the deception, the owner of Bi & Bi, Ehsan Heidari, maintains that these facts are false. In a conversation with NIUS has assured that “Everything Maria says is a lie”, after stating that he didn’t even know her. He has even assured that he has gone to the police to take legal action against her: “I have already reported it”.