The federal judge of Neuquén, Gustavo Villanueva, rejected this Wednesday the request for the release of aeronautical businessman Fred Machado, who is detained in that province for a request for a US prosecutor who charges him with alleged money laundering and drug smuggling.

Judge coincided thus with the position of the federal prosecutor Maria Cristina Beute and the Narcocriminality Prosecutor’s Office (PROCUNAR) that there could be a possibility of the Argentine businessman’s flight, while it is decided whether to extradite him to the US.

Machado is known because he sold a plane to businessman K Lázaro Báez and another to the Juliá brothers who were involved in the case of the “narco plane” that carried 944 kilos of cocaine to Barcelona in 2011. He was also talked about in an internship among liberal leaders because he would have loaned one of his planes to a former presidential candidate for his campaign.

In its resolution, the judge upheld the need to maintain “the preventive imprisonment of the required one, taking into account the seriousness of the crimes attributed to him, the organization’s international connections in which he would have been a part ”. And, especially, “the fact that the accused raped his freedom agreement signed with the United States authorities ”, he added.

Machado had agreed with the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas to “remain ccommunicated, appear at the hearings and notify your change of address, guidelines that the requested breach “, recalled the magistrate.

In that sense, contrary to what was stated by the defense of the Argentine businessman, the judge highlighted in his resolution “the variety of addresses that the accused presents in the country, as well as in other countries such as the United States and Guatemala, which prevent you from verifying a real residence of effective occupation and permanence”.

According to the accusation of the North American prosecutor, the accused participated, approximately from “the year 2012 to December 18, 2020, in a responsible transnational criminal organization importing large amounts of cocaine into the United Statess from Colombia, Venezuela, Guatemala and Mexico through the use of fraudulent acquisitions of aircraft from the North American country ”.

The United States authorities “accuse him of the crimes of conspiring to manufacture and distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be illegally imported into the country, of committing money laundering and committing electronic fraud ”.

For these reasons, April 15, At the request of the Eastern District Court of Texas of the United States, Interpol issued the international arrest warrant communicated through the “red notice”, which led to his arrest at the Neuquén airport by the Airport Security Police.

Thus, within the framework of the International Cooperation law, a hearing was held on April 17 in which the accused was informed of the reasons for his preventive arrest.

The newspaper The Guatemala Newspaper reported that Machado is being investigated by the Texas Prosecutor’s Office for integrating, along with other seven persons, an alleged organization that between 2012 and December 18, 2020 conspired with drug traffickers in Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Belize, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico to send thousands of kilos of cocaine to the United States.

Machado is also accused “of carrying out scams that would have allowed him to launder $ 550 million originated in the cocaine traffic, “according to judicial sources. It is even believed that he tried to carry out a new laundering” for 34 million dollars in Argentina. “

The megacause is about determining whether Machado made its planes available to move cocaine shipments to various countries in the region, among which are Colombia, Venezuela, Guatemala and Mexico.

According to the accusation, Machado owns the companies South Aviation Inc. and Pampa Aircraft Financing based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In Argentina appears as a partner in a modeling and advertising company.

In this way, he is investigated for five crimes: conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine knowing that it was going to be illegally taken to the United States, manufacture and distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The prosecution’s investigations began after a publication by the WFAA television network in 2019, which revealed that Aircraft Guaranty Corp., (AGC) had registered over a thousand planes in Onalaska, Texas, a town of barely 3,000 inhabitants, which does not have an airport.

