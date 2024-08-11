Mexico City.- The Mexican government should thoroughly investigate the complaint by drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, that he was kidnapped and taken to the United States while he was going to a meeting with the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, and with Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of “El Chapo,” said legislators Damián Zepeda and Román Cifuentes, of the PAN, and Rubén Moreira, of the PRI.

“If it turns out to be true, all these comments about how organized crime coexists throughout the country with governments at different levels would become reality. It seems very delicate to me, a matter of national security, and I think there should be a very thorough investigation, not just a statement that ‘I wasn’t there that day,'” said Zepeda, the PAN senator and member of the Justice Commission.

“El Mayo” stated in a letter published today that on July 25, when he appeared detained at an airport in the United States, he had been summoned to a meeting with the governor of Morena, who wanted him to mediate in the dispute over the rectorship of the state University between him and the elected federal deputy Melesio Cuén Ojeda, murdered that same day.

Zepeda said that it should not be forgotten that this is a letter from a criminal, although he claimed that during all this, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denied being aware of the events during the detention of both Rocha Moya and Guzmán López in the United States, and that his government has also been negligent in the face of criminal groups.

“The truth is that no one doubts that governments are related to organized crime, and today you hear perhaps the biggest leader of organized crime in this country saying that this is what it was all about. It seems very delicate to me. It’s just that beyond who is governing there, the name doesn’t matter,” he added.

Cifuentes, secretary of the Security Commission of the Chamber of Deputies for the PAN, regretted that the Mexican government has been exposed for not having any information about what happened with the arrest of the two drug lords. Not even when López Obrador, who previously claimed that nothing was happening in the country without the president being informed, insisted that the United States inform him.

“It has never been so disconcerting to see a government of the republic completely out of the game. It is even more suspicious to see a president of the republic more concerned with saying that he had absolutely nothing to do with it, as if he wanted to ingratiate himself with a group of actors, we already know which actors we are referring to,” he said.

“The government must give a clear, conclusive explanation, it must come forward and not evade the issue. The president, however, is already on his way out, but this issue is going to call into question the president-elect,” he said.

The two PAN members highlighted the familiar tone with which “El Mayo”, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, referred to the meeting with the Governor.

Deputy Rubén Moreira, coordinator of the PRI bench, considered an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office necessary, as requested today by the governor of Sinaloa, although he described the version of the 76-year-old drug trafficker as very fanciful.

“I don’t see why a governor has to go to a meeting like that to talk about a political problem with a voter. I was a governor and I don’t think one has to have that kind of meeting, right? It seems like a fantasy to me, I say this with all due respect,” said the PRI member.

Criminals always give such versions in their attempt to evade justice, he added. The former governor of Tamaulipas acknowledged that an investigation is very necessary to clarify the case.

Moreira, however, agreed with the PAN members about the fact that it is unheard of that the Mexican government still does not know what happened.

“It is very unfortunate that there is no information. It is very unfortunate that things happen in this country where the Mexican government, well, it seems that it was pushed aside, right? And that the country’s intelligence services were not aware of what was happening. That is very questionable, and it will have to be investigated,” he said.

Likewise, Xóchitl Gálvez, senator and former presidential candidate of the PAN, regretted that López Obrador had exonerated Moya Rocha today, when with statements like those of “El Mayo,” he accuses his critics.

“The president, instead of demanding a thorough investigation into the possible relationship with the state governor, immediately exonerates him. He (the opposition) is relentless against us, but we must remember that with the same statements, as well as those of ‘El Mayo’, Genaro García Luna is in jail, with statements from detainees,” he said by telephone.

Gálvez recalled that the Electoral Court fined her for referring to Morena during the campaign as a “narco party,” although she said that if “El Mayo’s” version is true, her statement will also have been confirmed.

“Unfortunately, these statements will not be investigated in Mexico; it will surely be the United States that will do the investigating,” he added.