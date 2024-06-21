Monterrey Mexico.- The rains highlighted the lack of road infrastructure for the movement of goods, which is why Andrés Franco Zaldívar, director of Comce Noreste, urged greater investments to be carried out.

An example was the landslide that caused the closure of the Saltillo-Monterrey highway, one of the main arteries of the country through which goods and supplies from the center and south travel, which yesterday led to kilometer-long lines of cargo trucks carrying supplies and merchandise. finished for the northeastern industry and for export.

Added to this impact was the overturning of a trailer, which contributed to paralyzing road flow.

“Everything that is brought to the northeast region to be processed and then exported through the Laredo crossings is stopped (yesterday) and will generate bottlenecks in operations.

“In addition, some industries will suffer losses, such as the food industry, because the cold chain is broken. I don’t know how long a stationary truck will last, 5, 8, 10 hours, but the gasoline to maintain refrigeration and air conditioning is tending to finish”.

For this reason, he urged investment in road infrastructure in this important artery, essential for foreign trade.

“We need better and more decent roads to travel on. This is the main corridor that goes from the center of Mexico to the north and that crosses through Texas.

“In addition to better road infrastructure, we need more road education for current operators and transporters,” he said.