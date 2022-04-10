Nuevo León.- During the afternoon of this Saturday, a group of women gathered in front of the facilities of the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León (FGJNL) demanding the resignation of the head of the State Security Secretariat before the multiple disappearances of females in the federative entity during the last days.

During the afternoon of this day, around 500 women protested in front of the Public Ministry in Monterrey requesting the cessation of Aldo Fasci Zuazua as Secretary of State Security.

The women’s demonstration took place just a few hours after the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the body found belonged to Maria Fernanda Contrerasa 27-year-old who was reported missing since April 3.

The case of María Fernanda Contreras, which sparked a whole series of protests on social networks, has managed to make visible the problem that has arisen in the state due to the increase in disappearances of women in recent weeks.

Before the women’s protest took place, also demanding that the state government of Nuevo León take action in the face of the increase in disappearances since March 20 of this year, authorities placed fences in order to prevent the protesters from accessing to the facilities.

However, that did not prevent the 500 women from proceeding to draw silhouettes of bodies on the steps of the building and in front of it, this as a form of demonstration for the illegal deprivation of freedom of women.

“Currently there are more than 1,800 missing women, they have a life story, we are looking for all women, today, we march for all of them, demanding their discovery with good”, were the words read by the protesters, who make up the Feminist Assemblywhich was in charge of calling the protest that took place at the FGE.

It was with shouts and banners that the fifty women demanded the resignation of Aldo Fasci Zuazua, Secretary of Security of Nuevo León, whom the women accused of revictimize the disappeared.

“From August to November 2021, there were 12 reports of missing persons, justice, justice, justice, justice, it is essential that there is a real gender perspective,” they said.