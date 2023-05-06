The starting goalkeeper for the Tigers, Nahuel GuzmanOnce again, he is in the eye of the hurricane due to his behavior at the end of the Concachampions match against León.
The Argentine goalkeeper has been singled out for having run to face the Mexican goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota, who was not intimidated and just ignored him. In this regard, Nahuel’s departure has been demanded for this shameful act.
He was the ex-footballer Hristo Stoichkov who in a TUDN program highlighted that if he were a director of Tigres, he would not hesitate to kick him out of the team.
“For me he is a loser, a bad loser and if I were a manager tomorrow I would do it”commented the football analyst.
“Many players have to leave this team if it wants to be great again”Stochkov stressed.
Another of those who joined the criticism of Guzmán was the exporter Félix Fernández, who referred to ‘Patón’ as ‘squirrel’ for not having the intelligence to know how to understand when you lose.
It should be noted that this is not the first time that Nahuel Guzman is involved in such a problem. In the game against Toluca on matchday 13, the goalkeeper could not stand the pressure exerted by the home team’s fans, falling into provocations and attacking the scarlet club’s bottarga.
Although it is expected that nothing will happen in this regard, since Nahuel Guzmán is one of the leaders and with a name that ‘weights’ in the feline institution, together with the French striker André-Pierre Gignac and the Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro.
