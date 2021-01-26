The pickets that United Carriers of Argentina (Tuda) they are carrying out on provincial and national routes are complicating the distribution of grains and other foods.

In a statement, from Coninagro they warned that “breaking in by cutting the routes only precipitates an escalation of the conflict” and also recalled that it was agreed that on February 4 the referential rates will be analyzed for the transport of loads in the meeting of the Table of Rates.

“With a scheduled date to address the conflict in the institutional channels, we ask the National State to arbitrate before the competent security agencies the normal traffic and road safety of goods and people, we point out the illegitimacy of the protest”Said Carlos Iannizzotto, president of Coninagro, on his Twitter account.

Coninagro ignores and condemns any claim that results in a de facto action that disturbs or impedes freedom of transit, trade and work, since it is on the agenda of the union entity that I preside, as usual, to address the problem in the area that corresponds. – Carlos Iannizzotto (@Iannizzotto_C) January 25, 2021

The entity requested a hearing with the Minister of Transportation, Mario Meoni, and asked the national and provincial security authorities to guarantee the full exercise of the rights enshrined in the Constitution.

In the province of Buenos Aries, entities such as the Confederation of Rural Associations of Buenos Aires and La Pampa (Carbap), the Association of Industrialists of the Province of Buenos Aires (Adiba) and the Economic Federation of the Province of Buenos Aires (Feba) as well they criticized the carrier cuts.

“The circulation and distribution of goods, both industrial and agricultural, is interrupted due to roadblocks that are being carried out by United Carriers of Argentina (Tuda), which are seriously affecting distribution and consequently production, both in the Province of Buenos Aires as in other provinces of the country ”, they indicated in a statement.

They also stated that the cuts generate the risk of shortages of inputs, stoppage of production lines and the impossibility of distributing finished products and the transfer of grains to ports.

“Faced with this delicate panorama, the Chambers of the Province of Buenos Aires request that the provisions issued be complied with in order to allow immediate circulation and thus resume production and guarantee supply to the whole country”, The entities insisted.

The communiqué also indicates that in a situation crossed by the logistical and economic difficulties of the pandemic, it is essential to guarantee circulation on the routes.