The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) received Several weeks ago a health alert communication which affects several lots marketed in our country of the veterinary medicine Revozyn 400 mg/ml injectable suspension for Bovine cattle.

Apparently, the notice made by the owner of medicine authorization, Eurovet Animal Health BV, refers to a quality defect in The medicine veterinarian closely related to the detection of problems when Resuspend the preparation.

Given this panorama, the company has proposed the withdrawal from the market to the level of wholesaler of the affected lots, the 24F053, 24B191, 24B212 and 23G043. Which has been ratified on social networks, especially in ‘X‘(previously known as Twitter).

? Update: The owner of Marketing Authorization has informed the AEMPS of an error in the notified lots ? The affected lots are 24F053, 24B191, 24B212 and 23G043, and not detailed the informative note initially https://t.co/uprxjlq5dk – Aemps (@aempsgob) March 7, 2025

In fact, The AEMS has recently reported that the VDC 3/2025 alert has been decreedordering in a very forceful way the withdrawal of the market At wholesalers of the aforementioned lots of veterinary medicine by Eurovet Animal Health BV as responsible for marketing.

Finally, this Spanish public body responsible for ensuring compliance with the criteria of quality, safety, efficacy and correct information of human and veterinary medications has issued an informative note with The objective of informing the autonomous communities of such circumstance.

And, of course, that They quickly proceed, supervising the withdrawal of the veterinary medicine.